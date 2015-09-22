Hellfyre Club
Milo Channels Rage into Poetry on ‘So The Flies Don’t Come’
For his race-minded latest album, Milwaukee rapper Milo set out to make "an album sourced in rage."
Sep 22, 2015 11:13 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Stream Milo's Head Trip of a Debut, "a toothpaste suburb"
Between Milwaukee native Nick Sanborn doing big things with his North Carolina duo Sylvan Esso and Milwaukee rapper Wave Chapelle landing a record deal after moving to Memphis for school, there's been a good deal of discussion in the local music scene about the city's inability to retain its most promising young talent.
Sep 24, 2014 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rapper Milo Finds Kindred Spirits in the Hellfyre Club
Tuesday will mark the inaugural Milwaukee stop for Los Angeles headquartered hip-hop collective Hellfyre Club. For one member of the budding rap collective, though, the Mad Planet showcase will serve as something of a homecoming show
Feb 18, 2014 8:27 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
