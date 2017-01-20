Hello Death
Hello Death Push Back Against Institutional Racism on "Tin House"
Jan 20, 2017 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gloss Records Spotlights Its Diverse Roster with Gloss Weekend
Gloss Records has curated an eclectic double bill designed to take Milwaukee music fans outside of their comfort zones. more
May 24, 2016 2:28 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
'Prince Uncovered' @ Pitman Theatre
Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince’s beloved songbook. more
Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Marielle Allschwang Keeps an Open Mind on ‘Dead Not Done’
Marielle Allschwang can’t pinpoint exactly why she waited so long to record her debut solo album, but she’s glad she did. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Hello Death Keep the Chills Coming
Hello Death’s latest album Remnants is just the first of several major projects the distinctive Milwaukee folk quartet has lined up. more
Jul 7, 2015 9:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Stream Hello Death's Warm-Hearted Winter Track, "On A Quiet Winter Night"
On their self-titled debut, Milwaukee's moody folk quartet Hello Death explored two seemingly contradictory fascinations, mortality and beauty, searching for hope in disquieting tales of violence. The group's latest track finds them in a less morb.. more
Dec 31, 2014 1:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Interpreting Patti Smith
Of all the great songwriters of the last half century, Patti Smith is one of the most unknowable. That’s not because Smith is particularly private or her work is evasive or more
Oct 14, 2014 12:22 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Old Earth’s Homemade, Collaborative Folk
For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more
Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Influenced: Erin Wolf Revisits Her Favorite Mixtapes
You might know Erin Wolf as the music director and DJ for 91.7 WMSE, or perhaps you know her as a member of Altos and Hello Death. Or maybe you’ve attended a show booked by her and Brandon Malacar,Music Feature more
Jul 18, 2014 11:42 AM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: May 29-June 4
The Subdudes haven’t released an album since 2009’s Flower Petals, which found the New Orleans R&B-tinged roots-rockers continuing to explore their usual working more
May 28, 2014 5:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Hello Death Find Comfort in Mortality
A band name can be worth a thousand words, and Hello Death says it all. The Milwaukee folk group that shares members with Altos released its debut self-titled album in June, and it’s the kind of decidedly bleak, darkly pretty thing you’d ex... more
Sep 23, 2013 1:04 AM Joe Guszkowski Music Feature
Futurebirds w/ Bigfoot and Hello Death @ Cactus Club
They may be from the distant indie-rock stronghold of Athens, Ga., but the six young men of Futurebirds made themselves right at home in Milwaukee Thursday night, winning over a sparse Cactus Club,Concert Reviews more
May 17, 2013 9:32 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
East Side Music Tour @ Brady Street
Even winter has its “dog days,” and Milwaukee is in the slushy thick of them. Annoyingly low temperatures, mediocre pro basketball and a slow trickle of live music make these late-winter mon,None more
Mar 4, 2013 11:00 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Boris and Doris On the Town
Glitz and Glitter: Jack Forbes Wilson sparkled in his role as Liberace in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production about the iconic entertainer who grew up in West Milwaukee. Wilson channeled the charming Mr. Showmanship while playing a... more
