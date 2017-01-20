RSS

Hello Death

Jan 20, 2017 3:00 PM On Music

Gloss Records has curated an eclectic double bill designed to take Milwaukee music fans outside of their comfort zones. more

May 24, 2016 2:28 PM Local Music

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher

Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince’s beloved songbook. more

Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Marielle Allschwang can’t pinpoint exactly why she waited so long to record her debut solo album, but she’s glad she did. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:40 PM Music Feature

Photo credit: Joe Kirschling

Hello Death’s latest album Remnants is just the first of several major projects the distinctive Milwaukee folk quartet has lined up. more

Jul 7, 2015 9:44 PM Local Music

On their self-titled debut, Milwaukee's moody folk quartet Hello Death explored two seemingly contradictory fascinations, mortality and beauty, searching for hope in disquieting tales of violence. The group's latest track finds them in a less morb.. more

Dec 31, 2014 1:30 PM On Music

Of all the great songwriters of the last half century, Patti Smith is one of the most unknowable. That’s not because Smith is particularly private or her work is evasive or more

Oct 14, 2014 12:22 AM Music Feature

For Old Earth’s Todd Umhoefer, songwriting is a long, continuous process. By Umhoefer’s estimate, he spends some 45 or 50 hours a week playing guitar, tinkering more

Aug 27, 2014 1:13 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

You might know Erin Wolf as the music director and DJ for 91.7 WMSE, or perhaps you know her as a member of Altos and Hello Death. Or maybe you’ve attended a show booked by her and Brandon Malacar,Music Feature more

Jul 18, 2014 11:42 AM Music Feature

The Subdudes haven’t released an album since 2009’s Flower Petals, which found the New Orleans R&B-tinged roots-rockers continuing to explore their usual working more

May 28, 2014 5:33 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo credit: Erik Ljung

A band name can be worth a thousand words, and Hello Death says it all. The Milwaukee folk group that shares members with Altos released its debut self-titled album in June, and it’s the kind of decidedly bleak, darkly pretty thing you’d ex... more

Sep 23, 2013 1:04 AM Music Feature

They may be from the distant indie-rock stronghold of Athens, Ga., but the six young men of Futurebirds made themselves right at home in Milwaukee Thursday night, winning over a sparse Cactus Club,Concert Reviews more

May 17, 2013 9:32 AM Concert Reviews

 Even winter has its “dog days,” and Milwaukee is in the slushy thick of them. Annoyingly low temperatures, mediocre pro basketball and a slow trickle of live music make these late-winter mon,None more

Mar 4, 2013 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

