RSS

Hello Dolly

sunsetplayhousebygeorgekatsekesjr.jpg.jpe

The Sunset Playhouse brings Liz Norton to the stage in powerful form in the title role for its summer production, Hello, Dolly! more

Jul 18, 2017 12:44 PM Theater

marijatemo.jpg.jpe

Numerous plays start up this week in and around Milwaukee, including Shrek—The Musical Jr., 101 Dalmatians—Kids, King John, Hello, Dolly!, This Other Love and more. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:49 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Carol Channing painted herself on the memory of anyone living in the '60s, and dedicated followers of Broadway from any era, with her seemingly endless run in <em>Hello Dolly</em>. With a mouth wider than a Cadillac and big, hubcap eyes, the singi.. more

May 20, 2012 11:51 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage18618.jpe

One of Louis Armstrong's final concerts was recorded in 1971 at Washington, D.C.'s National Press Club and released at the time on a limited-edition LP. The tapes finally made their way to digital. And although the great jazzman would die f... more

May 8, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage8272.jpe

Created by Fox as a way to fill airtime during the off season of “American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance” has been a reliable hit in its own right, though nowhere near the cultural sensation of “Idol.” Like “ more

Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES