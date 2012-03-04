Helmut Berger
Burt Lancaster and the Intruders
<p> Talk about home invasion: The 1974 film <em>Conversation Piece</em> stars Burt Lancaster as the Professor, an American expatriate in Rome cajoled into leasing the top floor of his palazzo to a strange band of Eurotrash. Leading the way into t.. more
Mar 4, 2012 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Evolution of Milwaukee’s Sewer System On the origin of feces
The Milwaukee Metropolitan SewerageDistrict (MMSD) has been getting a lot of shit lately The Making of Milwaukee ,Milwaukee Color more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
The Madness of King Ludwig
Ludwig II remains one of the 19th century’s most famous monarchs. Unlike his peers, his reputation rests neither on war nor diplomacy, repression nor reform, but on art and madness. As ruler of Bavaria, a kingdom that became an autonomous state o.. more
Nov 10, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Address Unknown
The latest screening in the UWM Union Theatre’s “Modernity and Tradition: Fil Address Unknown ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee