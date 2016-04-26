RSS

Help Wanted

education.jpg.jpe

The highly regarded Public Policy Forum just released the final part of their major study, “Help Wanted,” which analyzed the current labor market trends in education and the fact that teachers are leaving the profession at an alarming ra... more

Apr 26, 2016 4:53 PM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage19070.jpe

Aaron Kopec's <i>Help Wanted</i> is a deeply witty allegory about human desire at the dawn of the information age. The story, set in a 1940s workplace, cleverly weaves aspects of IBM's early history with sexual desire and office poli more

Jun 23, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19060.jpe

Aaron Kopec's <i>Help Wanted</i> is a deeply witty allegory about human desire at the dawn of the information age. The story, set in a 1940s workplace, cleverly weaves aspects of IBM's early history with sexual desire and office poli more

Jun 22, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19053.jpe

Aaron Kopec's <i>Help Wanted</i> is a deeply witty allegory about human desire at the dawn of the information age. The story, set in a 1940s workplace, cleverly weaves aspects of IBM's early history with sexual desire and office poli more

Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18987.jpe

Aaron Kopec's <i>Help Wanted</i> is a deeply witty allegory about human desire at the dawn of the information age. The story, set in a 1940s workplace, cleverly weaves aspects of IBM's early history with sexual desire and office poli more

Jun 15, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage18980.jpe

Aaron Kopec's <i>Help Wanted</i> is a deeply witty allegory about human desire at the dawn of the information age. The story, set in a 1940s workplace, cleverly... more

Jun 14, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Making its debut this past weekend, Aaron Kopec's Help Wanted is a deeply witty allegory about human desire at the dawn of the information age. The story, set in a 1940s workplace, cleverly weaves aspects of IBM's early history with sexual ... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Aaron Kopec, playwright of Murder Castle and Faust, has explored dark parts of the psyche in productions at the Alchemist Theatre. This summer, however, Kopec offers up Help Wanted, a show that should be less sinister and more subtle... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

  Operating outside of the standard commercial theatre framework, Alchemist Theatre tends to have kind of a fresh sense of promotion. Their advance promo art for their latest show Help Wanted has kind of a flashy fusion to it. Kind of a cross b.. more

May 19, 2012 11:29 AM Theater

blogimage8269.jpe

“Flipper’s”dolphin trainer, Ric O’Barry, came to regard the creat The Cove ,Film more

Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES