It's TIMsmas Time Again
There is no snow. There is rain expected between now and the 25th. It’s actually kind of warm. Doesn’t feel like Christmas. But it can still feel like TIMsmas as The Improvised Musical hosts its 5th annual holiday show this Thursday. Join .. more
Dec 16, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Henhouse Prowlers
Bluegrass has branched off in some pretty unlikely directions over the last decade, as tie-dyed fans have reimagined the genre as a rustic form of jam music and a handful of punk-leaning outfits have sped up the genre's already fast... more
Jan 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Performance Art Souveniers
The theme of the 6th Performance Art Showcase was “Souvenirs.” To emphasize the ephemeral nature of live performance, co-producers Pegi Christiansen and John Loscuito asked each participating artist to offer the audience an object memento ... more
Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Theater 2 Comments