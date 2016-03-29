RSS

Henry Cavill

Bringing Batman and Superman head to head, not as allies but as enemies, could be an interesting concept but arrives instead as a naked marketing scheme in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. What lifts the film isn’t Henry Cavill’s Superma... more

Mar 29, 2016 1:40 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

Despite some glaring weaknesses, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. provides color, character, action and an opportunity to escape into a place and time that—despite the looming threat of the Cold War—seems more fun than now. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:31 PM Film Reviews 2 Comments

This Superman is an origin story that casts Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel. We meet Superman as a youngster when his adopted Earth father, Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner), advises Clark to keep his superpowers to himself more

Jun 11, 2013 11:02 PM Film Clips

