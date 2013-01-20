RSS

Henry Darger

art_rev.jpg.jpe

Take all of the good/bad girls you’ve encountered in the world—the barely ripe Lolitas, the wet-lipped runway models, the girl who trod on a loaf and, of course, the one who kissed a frog. Sprinkle with flocking and more

Jan 20, 2013 5:37 PM Visual Arts

blogimage17788.jpe

Artists, by their nature, tend to operate on the borders of social conventions, and often outside the boundaries of established artistic practices. On the edge of contemporary interest in art today are the “self-taught” artists being sho... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage17639.jpe

Over a 20-year period, Milwaukee's Tony Petullo amassed an internationally known art collection. Now, the retired businessman has given more than 300 pieces to the Milwaukee Art Museum. These works form the new exhibition... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES