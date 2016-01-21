RSS

Henry Louis Gates Jr.

Somepeople, especially the professional complainers of political correctness, havecalled “The Little Rascals” racist. In consequence, many episodes from thisseries of short movies from the 1930s have been shelved or censore.. more

Jan 21, 2016 9:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

Dapper and affable, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has become the foremost public spokesman for African American history. With his PBS series “Exploring Our Roots” (out on DVD), Gates begins his genealogical journey with his own people before broadenin.. more

Dec 13, 2010 1:07 PM I Hate Hollywood

This month First Stage Children’s Theater presents a production aimed at the youngest of audiences. Suitable for ages 3 to 6, Aesop’s Fables pairs talented comic actors Matt Daniels and Karen Estrada with two First Stage students. The well-... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

With an urban-slum setting similar to Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning phenomenon Slumdog Millionaire, only without any feel-good carrot at the end of the string, Pedro Costa’s three-hour drama In Vanda’s Room paints a realist picture of the more

Apr 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is perhaps the foremost historian of the African-American experience, both as a scholar and public intellectual. His latest endeavor under the latter heading is to host “African American Lives 2,” premiering 8 p.m., Feb. 6 .. more

Jan 29, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Outsider artist Martin Ramirez only began to draw late in the final half of his life The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 7, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

