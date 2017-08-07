RSS

Henry Maier Festival Park

irishfest2017.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world’s largest celebration ofIrish and Celtic music and culture, is coming back to Henry Maier Festival ParkAug. 17-20 with a talent-packed lineup.Dublin’s world-renowned TradFest Temple Bar will put on anall.. more

Aug 7, 2017 3:24 PM Sponsored Content

airfield.jpg.jpe

Festival season is once again in full swing here inMilwaukee and the heart of the action will be, as it is each year, thelakefront’s Henry Maier Festival Park. But before those 60-some acres ofshoreline property became a permanent party .. more

Jun 15, 2017 2:40 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

1327054222lgbt flag.jpg.jpe

LGBT History Month draws to a close Paul Masterson discusses Milwaukee’s history of LGBT pride with special attention paid to the history of our PrideFest. more

Oct 25, 2016 4:00 PM My LGBTQ POV

dearruthie_pridefest.jpg.jpe

Ruthie discusses the significance of PrideFest and plugs other exciting events including the Big Gay 5K at Veterans park on June 4, the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Wars at The Backyard on June 4 and Bay View Gallery Night on June 5. more

Jun 2, 2015 9:50 PM Hear Me Out

aegateway_pride.jpg.jpe

PrideFest at Henry Maier Festival Park, June 5-7, offers a full lineup of musical entertainment. more

Jun 2, 2015 7:32 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

sandra-bernhard-at-the-su-001.jpg.jpe

It may be June, but I feel like a little girl on Christmas morning! I’m just as excited as I was all those years ago, racing downstairs in my footie pajamas to see if Santa more

Jun 4, 2014 8:21 PM Hear Me Out

blogimage19450.jpe

It isn't every weekend that Milwaukee gets to experience African-American culture—with a magnificent array... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage15782.jpe

There's significant dispute over which county first invented Irish coffee, that mixture of whiskey and sweetened coffee topped with cream, but in a way both Donegal and Derry counties can lay claim to the popular hot drink. One of the most ... more

Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage13768.jpe

In America, politicians are rarely compelled to turn rhetoric into action. Presidents make public commitments to support legislation while quietly instructing their congressional allies to kill the corresponding bills. Congresspeople then c... more

Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

blogimage13685.jpe

The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama more

Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES