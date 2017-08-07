Henry Maier Festival Park
Milwaukee Irish Fest Celebrates 37 Years with Best in Celtic Music and Culture
Milwaukee Irish Fest, the world’s largest celebration ofIrish and Celtic music and culture, is coming back to Henry Maier Festival ParkAug. 17-20 with a talent-packed lineup.Dublin’s world-renowned TradFest Temple Bar will put on anall.. more
Aug 7, 2017 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
A Brief History of Milwaukee’s Festival Grounds
Festival season is once again in full swing here inMilwaukee and the heart of the action will be, as it is each year, thelakefront’s Henry Maier Festival Park. But before those 60-some acres ofshoreline property became a permanent party .. more
Jun 15, 2017 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Knowing Our History
LGBT History Month draws to a close Paul Masterson discusses Milwaukee’s history of LGBT pride with special attention paid to the history of our PrideFest. more
Oct 25, 2016 4:00 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Color Me Rainbow Bright
Ruthie discusses the significance of PrideFest and plugs other exciting events including the Big Gay 5K at Veterans park on June 4, the Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Wars at The Backyard on June 4 and Bay View Gallery Night on June 5. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:50 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Pride of Milwaukee
PrideFest at Henry Maier Festival Park, June 5-7, offers a full lineup of musical entertainment. more
Jun 2, 2015 7:32 PM John Jahn A&E Feature 1 Comments
This Broad’s Bursting with Pride
It may be June, but I feel like a little girl on Christmas morning! I’m just as excited as I was all those years ago, racing downstairs in my footie pajamas to see if Santa more
Jun 4, 2014 8:21 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
African World Festival Picks Up Steam
It isn't every weekend that Milwaukee gets to experience African-American culture—with a magnificent array... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Yolanda White A&E Feature
Celebrating the Food of the Emerald Isle
There's significant dispute over which county first invented Irish coffee, that mixture of whiskey and sweetened coffee topped with cream, but in a way both Donegal and Derry counties can lay claim to the popular hot drink. One of the most ... more
Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
With Democracy or Against It—There's No In Between
In America, politicians are rarely compelled to turn rhetoric into action. Presidents make public commitments to support legislation while quietly instructing their congressional allies to kill the corresponding bills. Congresspeople then c... more
Feb 4, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 3 Comments
Crumbs from the Table of Joy
The women-founded, women-run theater company Renaissance Theaterworks launches its new cultural diversity series as it collaborates with the African-American theater group Uprootedon on a production of Lynn Nottage’s 1995 drama more
Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee