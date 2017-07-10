Henry Maier
Remembering Winterfest: The Cold-Weather Cousin to the Big Gig
For over a decade, Summerfest had a snowy counterpart festival know as “Winterfest," a longer, but lower-profile event that was meant to attract visitors to Milwaukee during the tough-draw wintertime months. While Winterfest was never ab.. more
Jul 10, 2017 4:17 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Playing the Scene
Board games might seem like an unlikely source for Milwaukeehistory, but with a little searching you can enjoy an evening of high-stakesdevelopment, vicious strategizing and cursing out your best friends… all whilelearning a bit about your home.. more
Mar 23, 2015 3:45 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
The Future of Cities
Although Milwaukee’s longtime mayor, Henry Maier, cast himself as the champion of cities, no one seemed to hate urban life more than him—unless you count his equally egregious peers in other city halls across the U.S. more
Dec 23, 2012 8:23 PM David Luhrssen Books
Milwaukee's Festa Italiana Turns 35
Before Festa Italiana emerged as the largest Italian-American cultural celebration in the nation, the festival was founded as a solution of sorts. During the 1950s, the city of Milwaukee... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti A&E Feature
Gang of Four
Music fans can bless and blame Gang of Four for inspiring everything from some of alt rock's most resonant moments to the most unfortunate rap-metal muck. Now is as good a time as any for the genuine article to make a return appearance with... more
Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Dark Star Orchestra
The Grateful Dead will never die as long as an iteration of Dark Star Orchestra is able to take the stage. The Chicago-based DSO is more than just the most highly regarded Dead tribute band. Its members operate as musical historians more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee