A Killer's Spree: The Weird Crime Binge of a Milwaukee Murderer
Elmer Henry “Al” Pierce had come to Milwaukee to see hisniece. Pierce was a career criminal, not long out of the penitentiary after serving12 years of a 20 year sentence for a series of robberies and auto thefts.Pierce had lived in Milw.. more
Dec 26, 2016 8:12 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
It’s a safe guess: The Impossible will be nominated for a Best Special Effects Oscar. Based on a true story of survival during the Dec. 26, 2004, tsunami that roared across Southeast Asia, The Impossible puts a glossy more
Dec 28, 2012 3:57 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Amexica: War Along the Borderline (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Ed Vulliamy
British journalist Ed Vulliamy writes beautifully about the horror along the Mexican side of the border. The murderous sprees by rival drug cartels flash across the U.S. media from time to time, but receive little perspective. Vulliamy has ... more
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books