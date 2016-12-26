RSS

Henry

Elmer Henry “Al” Pierce had come to Milwaukee to see hisniece. Pierce was a career criminal, not long out of the penitentiary after serving12 years of a 20 year sentence for a series of robberies and auto thefts.Pierce had lived in Milw.. more

Dec 26, 2016 8:12 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

It’s a safe guess: The Impossible will be nominated for a Best Special Effects Oscar. Based on a true story of survival during the Dec. 26, 2004, tsunami that roared across Southeast Asia, The Impossible puts a glossy more

Dec 28, 2012 3:57 PM Film Reviews

British journalist Ed Vulliamy writes beautifully about the horror along the Mexican side of the border. The murderous sprees by rival drug cartels flash across the U.S. media from time to time, but receive little perspective. Vulliamy has ... more

Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM Books

