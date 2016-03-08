RSS

Herb Kohl

newsabele.jpg.jpe

If Chris Abele hadn’t put Milwaukee County on the hook to pay an extra $4 million per year toward improving our park system or the transit system, providing more care to senior citizens, stimulating greater economic development or just lowe... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:45 PM News Features 3 Comments

jabaridraft.jpg.jpe

Eric Engelbart

The Milwaukee Bucks are like the NBA version of Friday Night Lights at the moment.  The team is just coming off of a playoff season with a new coach who was a Hall of Fame caliber NBA player, a season in which the team's much-lauded, great hope of.. more

Jun 24, 2015 8:20 PM Milwaukee Bucks

130514_robin-vos.jpg.jpe

It really shouldn’t be necessary to say this in a democracy, but Republicans drunk on power seem to have forgotten. So here goes. It is still legal to be a Democrat in the state of Wisconsin more

Nov 18, 2014 10:38 PM Taking Liberties 17 Comments

bucks.jpg.jpe

It's official: Private equity investors Marc Lasry and Wes Edens can purchase the Milwaukee Bucks. As was widely expected, the NBA board of governors approved the sale today. Herb Kohl is selling the team for a tidy $550 million. He purchased the .. more

May 15, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we reflect on last weekend's Record Store Day and the annual debates that always seem to circle the promotion. Over at Pitchfork, author David .. more

Apr 24, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

herb kohl bucks.jpg.jpe

MilwaukeeBucks owner Herb Kohl announced today that he intends to sell the team toinvestors Marc Lasry and Wesley Edens for $550 million. That’s more than the $405million Forbes estimated the team's worth at earlier this year, and a good sum mo.. more

Apr 16, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

9897175.jpg.jpe

Everybody goes a little basketball crazy during the NCAA tournament, but some of the talk around basketball in Milwaukee these days sounds more like pure lunacy. more

Apr 9, 2014 8:11 PM Taking Liberties

bucks.jpg.jpe

Even if you aren’t a big Bucks fans—and let's face it, these says there aren't as many of those are there used to be—you probably have an understanding that the team is in trouble. Attendancehas plummeted in recent years, and with the team off to.. more

Nov 27, 2013 9:00 PM Around MKE

money_rect.jpg.jpe

Remember when it used to be considered really corrupt to buy elections in this country? You’d have to be so old, you’ve probably forgotten. more

Aug 14, 2013 1:18 AM Taking Liberties

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Since joining Safe & Sound in 2002, Executive Director Barbara Notestein has overseen the nonprofit organization’s initiatives to reduce violent and drug-related crime in Milwaukee neighborhoods through ongoing more

Jul 17, 2013 12:32 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage19426.jpe

It may seem hypocritical to worry about a millionaire buying an election in Wisconsin when we're talking... more

Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

blogimage19383.jpe

As state Republicans decide which candidate to select in the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 12 Comments

blogimage19186.jpe

Although most Wisconsinites are still recovering from the June 5 recalls, another election cycle is beginning... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

blogimage18704.jpe

It's official: The Milwaukee Bucks are on the NBA's endangered list. Owner Herb Kohl recently declared that if a new arena doesn't replace the Bradley Center within a few years, “Milwaukee's chances of remaining a part of the NBA more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage18672.jpe

So, has everyone caught “Let's Tear Down the Bradley Center and Build a New One” fever yet? more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

 A box of 20 rounds of 165 grain deer hunting bullets can cost somewhere around $20 online. I don’t hunt so I don’t know if that’s a standard price, but it doesn’t seem like a terribly economy-friendly hobby to me. Of course, there are people wh.. more

Oct 29, 2011 7:41 PM Theater

blogimage16183.jpe

Wisconsin seems to be in perpetual campaign mode these days. But one of the standout races to watch is the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Democrat Herb Kohl after 24 years in the Senate. Kohl, one of the most popular elected officials i... more

Sep 21, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE 4 Comments

blogimage14852.jpe

Even if Wisconsin can't go through the usual slam-dunk re-election of Sen. Herb Kohl, the timing couldn't be better for Democrats to hang on to Kohl's Senate seat in 2012. Consider three names living in infamy that will play a major role i... more

May 17, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

blogimage6885.jpe

Longtime Wisconsin Sen. Herb Kohl will announce within minutes that he won't run for re-election in 2012. That, of course, piles on even more political chaos in a state that's been badly shaken in recent months. Kohl, while never the most lim.. more

May 13, 2011 3:07 PM Daily Dose

The Onion compiled a list of heart-breaking Packer plays and comes to the conclusion that nothing out-does the 4th and 26 conversion by the Eagles in the 2003 playoffs.If you're feeling especially high on football season, don't let their list bri.. more

Sep 10, 2010 12:10 AM More Sports

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES