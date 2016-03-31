Herbie Hancock
Miles Ahead—The Music
In advance of Don Cheadle’s biographical film on Miles Daviscomes the release of Miles Ahead: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack . Cheadle,who directs as well as stars as the jazz innovator, chose to mingle some newmusic recor.. more
Mar 31, 2016 2:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Recently Released 1.13.16
Jaco Pastorius made his name as a jazz-fusion bassist but his influence reverberated well beyond those circles. Along with home movies and concert footage, Robert Trujillo Presents Jaco includes testimonials by everyone from Herbie Hancock ... more
Jan 12, 2016 4:03 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Academy for the Underrated: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial for the Atari 2600
On April 26th, 2014 a group of corporate-backed excavatorsand a horde of journalists gathered in the town of Almogordo, New Mexico to digup a landfill which reportedly contained thousands of unsold copies of E.T. TheExtra-Terrestrial for the At.. more
Aug 24, 2015 7:47 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Miles Davis: At Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 (Sony Legacy)
Miles Davis enjoyed a long tenure with the annual Newport Jazz Festival. At Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 collects performances from that event. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:20 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Pressurecast Ninety: Konami Abusing Employees?
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Aug 10, 2015 3:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Brando’s Smile
Aug 6, 2015 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Review: Axiom Verge
Axiom Verge is a rare breed of video game. While many titles borrow aesthetic and gameplay elements from their peers, Axiom fully embraces it’s influences in an effort to recreate a prior work. In a word, it’s a homage. Anyone familiar with the .. more
Apr 7, 2015 6:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
The Music Books Keep on Coming
Bruce Springsteen’s adulatory address at U2’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is reprinted as the introduction to this band biography. His remarks about their search “for the same kind of combustible force that fueled the expa... more
Nov 13, 2014 3:25 PM David Luhrssen Books
‘Black Radio’ Sends Its Signal to Milwaukee
The Robert Glasper Experiment’s Black Radio, a live amalgam of R&B, hip-hop and jazz taking... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Kevin Lynch A&E Feature
MSO Brings Mozart to Basilica of St. Josaphat
The Basilica of St. Josaphat is one of the few public places in Milwaukee that conjures the city’s soul, past and present. Awe-inspiring as it is, performances in the Basilica are chancy, to say the least. Unaccompanied choral music works b... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments
Herbie Hancock @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino
One of life’s immutable truths is that once you find your groove, everything else seems effortless and free. Credit Herbie Hancock for being the master teacher of that truth.The 70-year-old, Chicago-born, multiple-Grammy-winning jazz pianis... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews
Herbie Hancock
Herbie Hancock emerged as one of the great pianists of the post-bop era while supporting Miles Davis. By the ’70s, Hancock was a respected solo artist and leader of the jazz-fusion movement, recording the 1973 masterwork Head Hunters more
Aug 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Quentin Tarantino’s violent, iconoclastic epic Inglourious Basterds posits an alternate history of World War II where Jews bring down Hitler’s Third Reich. The 2009 film became Tarantino’s highest grossing to date, drawing huge audiences more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Herbie Hancock
Imagine a jazz CD by piano virtuoso Herbie Hancock that isn’t entirely—or, in this case, even primarily—instrumental and you’ll have a sense of where The Imagine Project is going. But it takes repeated listening to understand how f more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews
Herbie Hancock
Joni Mitchell may bemore revered by jazz players than by her pop-music peers. PianistHer River: the joni letters, ,CD Reviews more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews
The Grammys Become a Parody of Themselves
Pssst, gamblers: Want to know how to which disc that Grammys will crown Album of the Year for future reference? It’s easy: Examine the list of those nominated, and pick the least relevant one. This year, the award show that once gave a Steel.. more
Feb 11, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Danger w/ Dark Horse Project
The Danger were born of Kenosha's rigid punk scene, but soonrelocated to Milwaukee to exp A Northern City Shift ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments