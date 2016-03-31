RSS

Herbie Hancock

In advance of Don Cheadle’s biographical film on Miles Daviscomes the release of Miles Ahead: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack . Cheadle,who directs as well as stars as the jazz innovator, chose to mingle some newmusic recor.. more

Mar 31, 2016 2:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

Jaco Pastorius made his name as a jazz-fusion bassist but his influence reverberated well beyond those circles. Along with home movies and concert footage, Robert Trujillo Presents Jaco includes testimonials by everyone from Herbie Hancock ... more

Jan 12, 2016 4:03 PM Home Movies

On April 26th, 2014 a group of corporate-backed excavatorsand a horde of journalists gathered in the town of Almogordo, New Mexico to digup a landfill which reportedly contained thousands of unsold copies of E.T. TheExtra-Terrestrial for the At.. more

Aug 24, 2015 7:47 PM Around MKE

Miles Davis enjoyed a long tenure with the annual Newport Jazz Festival. At Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 collects performances from that event. more

Aug 11, 2015 6:20 PM Album Reviews

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video  Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more

Aug 10, 2015 3:04 PM Video Games are Dumb

W.W. Norton & Company, Inc.

Aug 6, 2015 6:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

Axiom Verge is a rare breed of video game. While many titles borrow aesthetic and gameplay elements from their peers, Axiom fully embraces it’s influences in an effort to recreate a prior work. In a word, it’s a homage. Anyone familiar with the .. more

Apr 7, 2015 6:40 PM Video Games are Dumb

Bruce Springsteen’s adulatory address at U2’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is reprinted as the introduction to this band biography. His remarks about their search “for the same kind of combustible force that fueled the expa... more

Nov 13, 2014 3:25 PM Books

The Robert Glasper Experiment’s Black Radio, a live amalgam of R&B, hip-hop and jazz taking... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM A&E Feature

The Basilica of St. Josaphat is one of the few public places in Milwaukee that conjures the city’s soul, past and present. Awe-inspiring as it is, performances in the Basilica are chancy, to say the least. Unaccompanied choral music works b... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

One of life’s immutable truths is that once you find your groove, everything else seems effortless and free. Credit Herbie Hancock for being the master teacher of that truth.The 70-year-old, Chicago-born, multiple-Grammy-winning jazz pianis... more

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Herbie Hancock emerged as one of the great pianists of the post-bop era while supporting Miles Davis. By the ’70s, Hancock was a respected solo artist and leader of the jazz-fusion movement, recording the 1973 masterwork Head Hunters more

Aug 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Quentin Tarantino’s violent, iconoclastic epic Inglourious Basterds posits an alternate history of World War II where Jews bring down Hitler’s Third Reich. The 2009 film became Tarantino’s highest grossing to date, drawing huge audiences more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Imagine a jazz CD by piano virtuoso Herbie Hancock that isn’t entirely—or, in this case, even primarily—instrumental and you’ll have a sense of where The Imagine Project is going. But it takes repeated listening to understand how f more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Joni Mitchell may bemore revered by jazz players than by her pop-music peers. PianistHer River: the joni letters, ,CD Reviews more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Pssst, gamblers: Want to know how to which disc that Grammys will crown Album of the Year for future reference? It’s easy: Examine the list of those nominated, and pick the least relevant one. This year, the award show that once gave a Steel.. more

Feb 11, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

The Danger were born of Kenosha's rigid punk scene, but soonrelocated to Milwaukee to exp A Northern City Shift ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

