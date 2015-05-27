RSS

Heritage

aroundmke_celebratingheritage.jpg.jpe

Top: Marta Pan, Floating Sculpture No. 3, 1972. Photo credit: Rick Ebbers/McDill Design / For the rest: Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn

It’s disguised,but you can still hear traces of the etymology of the term “heritage” in theword itself, and this trace casts light on the word’s meaning. Long storyshort: a heritage is that which is inherited.Wisconsinites are the unknowing.. more

May 27, 2015 6:20 PM Around MKE

The HolidayFolk Fair International’s 2014 theme is “Celebrate the Culture of theArtisan”—a very apt description, considering that 53 ethnics groups from aroundthe world will feature their food, art, music and dance heritages withsoutheaster.. more

Nov 18, 2014 8:45 PM Around MKE

blogimage11658.jpe

The largest of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals, German Fest this year features dancers, polka, costumes, games of sheepshead, mask-carving activities, a blacksmith and genealogist, and almost criminally adorable dachshund races, but more

Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10947.jpe

Antiseen, a brutal punk band from South Carolina, has poured literal sweat and blood onstage for 27 years, rampaging through songs about wrestling, Taco Bell and talk shows, showing little political correctness in their southern-fried punk-... more

May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

In Windhover Hall, the Federation of Alliances Francaises, having its annual convention in God Grew Tired of Us ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Nov 12, 2007 12:00 AM Around MKE 3 Comments

blogimage12.jpe

Is this the beginning of a new annual tradition? Around thing time last year, Nas sparked a heated debate over the title of his then-upcoming December album, Hip Hop Is Dead. A year later, and the rapper is again courting controversy with the inte.. more

Oct 30, 2007 4:00 AM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES