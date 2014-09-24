Herman Astro
Herman Astro Will Play its Last Show in October
It was only earlier this month that the '70s-devoted Milwaukee rock band Herman Astro played a release show for its latest album, Mean Gene . It turns out that show will be one of their last: This morning the group announced that it will break up .. more
Sep 24, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Herman Astro Honor Tradition with ‘Mean Gene’
Touring can be full of adventure, but for some bands after long stints on the road, touring can begin to feel more like a business obligation. It certainly began to seem that way for Milwaukee’s Herman Astro after several years of touring ... more
Sep 2, 2014 7:32 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
A New Home for Howl Street, Bay View’s Busiest Recording Studio
There are few people as important to the health of Milwaukee’s vibrant music scene as Shane Hochstetler. For the past five years, Hochstetler’s Howl Street Recordings studio has recorded a wide assortment of artists, helping such acts as Ju... more
Apr 30, 2014 12:26 AM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Herman Astro Will Headline Radio Milwaukee's Mardi Gras Party at Turner Hall
Milwaukee doesn't have a particularly rich Mardi Gras tradition, but for the last several years the city has come out for at least one reoccurring Fat Tuesday celebration: Radio Milwaukee's annual Mardi Gras party at Turner Hall Ballroom with Maxi.. more
Jan 21, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Alabama Shakes w/ Herman Astro @ The Pabst Theater
It's often said that everyone loves a good underdog story. Alabama Shakes appear to be living out one of them. Thanks to a heavy dose of word of mouth, the band have been on a fast rise, even though they haven't even released an album yet..... more
Mar 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews
Issue of the Week: The Revised Smoking Ban
We weren’t the only ones mystified by last week’s last-minute changes to the statewide smoking ban, scheduled to go into effect July 5. But apparently there was a giant loophole in the original bill that now, hopefully, has been closed to a... more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Wisconsin Payday Loan Bills Released
Although consumer advocates had hoped that a Democrat-controlled state Senate and Assembly would deliver tough payday lending regulations to the governor for his signature, a bill capping payday loan interest rates at 36% hasn’t made it out... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments