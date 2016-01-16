The Heroes Lie
Ivy + Bean + Marquette
Ivy: quiet. intelligent.Bean: rebellious. rambunctious. Both girls are in the second grade. Both are characters suburban characters from the popular series of children’s books by Annie Barrows. The first book was published over ten years a.. more
Jan 16, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Heroes Lie
Milwaukee hard rockers The Heroes Lie follow up last year's debut album with six songs on a trajectory toward rock radio's mainstream. Funny as it may be to say about a band that could easily enough play Ozzfest, The Heroes Lie's most endea more
Dec 19, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Heroes Lie
Alumni of Milwaukee bands such as String Theory, Silvergun and Marashino come together to create commercially polished hard rock as The Heroes Lie. Minor-key melodies and riffs serve aggressively melancholy, sometimes depressive sentiments.... more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews