The Heroes Lie

ivy+bean.jpg.jpe

Ivy: quiet. intelligent.Bean: rebellious. rambunctious. Both girls are in the second grade. Both are characters suburban characters from the popular series of children’s books by Annie Barrows. The first book was published over ten years a.. more

Jan 16, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

blogimage17138.jpe

Milwaukee hard rockers The Heroes Lie follow up last year's debut album with six songs on a trajectory toward rock radio's mainstream. Funny as it may be to say about a band that could easily enough play Ozzfest, The Heroes Lie's most endea more

Dec 19, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage12401.jpe

Alumni of Milwaukee bands such as String Theory, Silvergun and Marashino come together to create commercially polished hard rock as The Heroes Lie. Minor-key melodies and riffs serve aggressively melancholy, sometimes depressive sentiments.... more

Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

