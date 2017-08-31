Heroes of the Week
Heroes of the Week: Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin Volunteers
The Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (ASSEW) is a half-century old grassroots, volunteer-led non-profit organization dedicated to supporting autistic people and educating the public about autism. more
Aug 31, 2017 4:16 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump Members
Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump (MCAT) is a young but hearty alliance of liberal Milwaukee-based groups meant to oppose and denounce the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration. more
Aug 16, 2017 4:19 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez News Features 5 Comments
Heroes of the Week: Citizen Action of Wisconsin Members
Citizen Action is centered around co-ops, self-governing entities created and sustained by organized citizens who are free to choose issues they care about, develop strategies and put them into action. more
Aug 7, 2017 11:15 AM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Voces de la Frontera Members
Voces de la Frontera is a membership-based organization fighting for the rights of immigrants and low-wage workers. more
Jul 24, 2017 1:52 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Expresso 1 Comments
Heroes of the Week Grateful Girls Volunteers and Staff
The nonprofit Grateful Girls strives to inspire, empower, motivate and encourage women of all ages and serve those who have escaped the sex-trafficking industry, with the specific goal of eradicating human trafficking. more
Jul 26, 2016 2:56 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
My Sista’s KeepHer Mentors and Volunteers
My Sista’s KeepHer, a nonprofit founded by poet, mentor and performer Tina Nixon, inspires and encourages hundreds of middle and high school girls each year to love themselves and each other through the art of self-expression. more
Jun 28, 2016 2:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Boys and Girls Club, DreamBikes, Bublr Bikes and John Fleckenstein
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, DreamBikes and Bublr Bikes have teamed up to provide what is believed to be the country’s first Bike Repair and Maintenance Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind opportunity provides motivated youn... more
Jun 21, 2016 3:03 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Milwaukee County Zoo Honoring First Responders and 11th Annual Blood Drive
The Milwaukee County Zoo is giving back to the community in two ways this June. more
Jun 14, 2016 2:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
The Purpose Filled Purse Volunteers
The nonprofit Purpose Filled Purse program provides purses filled with personal care items and hand-written letters of love and encouragement to women who may have fallen victim to human trafficking, prostitution, domestic violence, homeles... more
Jun 7, 2016 2:14 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Waukesha County’s SPARK! Artist in Residence Program Collaborators and Volunteers
“Social engagement programs are so important to keep caregivers and care receivers connected to their community, for the care-partners to be engaged in pleasurable ‘shared’ events, and for caregivers to network and help them avoid depressio... more
May 31, 2016 3:25 PM Amanda Sullivan News
Local Chefs Supporting Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative
Eleven top Milwaukee chefs are hosting the benefit dinner “Milwaukee Chefs for Homeless Vets: Waffle House Re-Imagined” on Monday, May 23, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Merriment Social (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) to support the nonprofit Milwaukee ... more
May 17, 2016 4:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Junior League of Milwaukee Volunteers
The nonprofit Junior League of Milwaukee (JLM; 1060 E. Juneau Ave.) is one of the oldest and largest women’s volunteer organizations in the world. To celebrate its 100th anniversary, JLM is inviting local organizations to apply to become th... more
May 10, 2016 3:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Wisconsin Veterans Network Collaborators
MHVI has founded a new collaborative initiative called Wisconsin Veterans Network, or VetsNet for short, and will host an open house at its new office (6317 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis) on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m.-noon. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Plowshare Fair Trade Marketplace & Education for Peace Volunteers
“We strive for economic justice by providing an international marketplace for talented artisans and small farmers in economically developing countries, ensuring a fair wage for their work,” says Sally Michalko, president of Plowshare Cen... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Cinderella Project MKE Volunteers and Supporters
Cinderella Project MKE collects and provides free prom dresses to deserving girls throughout Milwaukee and in surrounding areas. more
Mar 22, 2016 2:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs Supporting Hunger Task Force
The Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs are teaming together for Block Out Hunger, benefiting Milwaukee’s Hunger Task Force and food pantries throughout Wisconsin. For every block the Bucks make this season, Cousins Subs will make a donation t... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Bartolotta Restaurants’ Philanthropic Care-a-lotta and Volunteers
Care-a-lotta, the volunteer-driven charitable arm of Bartolotta Restaurant Group, announced its new initiative, Gal-a-lotta, which will provide a local nonprofit with an all-expenses-paid gala completely staffed by Bartolotta employees at t... more
Feb 23, 2016 3:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: We Grow Greens and Teens
Teens Grow Greens is a nine-month paid gardening internship for teenagers on the Northwest Side of Milwaukee that develops personal responsibility, healthy living, leadership and entrepreneurship skills through hands-on education. more
Feb 9, 2016 4:54 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Hogs for Heroes Volunteers and Veterans
Hogs for Heroes is an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that supports mentally and/or physically injured Wisconsin veterans by providing them with Harley-Davidson motorcycles. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Door County Sled Dogs Volunteers
The Door County Sled Dogs is an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that provides educational presentations about pet rescue, responsible ownership and healthy outdoor activities shared by all ages of people and their dogs. more
Jan 26, 2016 4:45 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso