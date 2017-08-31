RSS

Heroes of the Week

The Autism Society of Southeastern Wisconsin (ASSEW) is a half-century old grassroots, volunteer-led non-profit organization dedicated to supporting autistic people and educating the public about autism. more

Aug 31, 2017 4:16 PM Expresso

Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump (MCAT) is a young but hearty alliance of liberal Milwaukee-based groups meant to oppose and denounce the actions of President Donald Trump and his administration. more

Aug 16, 2017 4:19 PM News Features 5 Comments

Citizen Action is centered around co-ops, self-governing entities created and sustained by organized citizens who are free to choose issues they care about, develop strategies and put them into action. more

Aug 7, 2017 11:15 AM Expresso

Voces de la Frontera is a membership-based organization fighting for the rights of immigrants and low-wage workers. more

Jul 24, 2017 1:52 PM Expresso 1 Comments

The nonprofit Grateful Girls strives to inspire, empower, motivate and encourage women of all ages and serve those who have escaped the sex-trafficking industry, with the specific goal of eradicating human trafficking. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:56 PM Expresso

My Sista’s KeepHer, a nonprofit founded by poet, mentor and performer Tina Nixon, inspires and encourages hundreds of middle and high school girls each year to love themselves and each other through the art of self-expression. more

Jun 28, 2016 2:34 PM Expresso

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, DreamBikes and Bublr Bikes have teamed up to provide what is believed to be the country’s first Bike Repair and Maintenance Certification Program. The one-of-a-kind opportunity provides motivated youn... more

Jun 21, 2016 3:03 PM Expresso

The Milwaukee County Zoo is giving back to the community in two ways this June. more

Jun 14, 2016 2:30 PM Expresso

The nonprofit Purpose Filled Purse program provides purses filled with personal care items and hand-written letters of love and encouragement to women who may have fallen victim to human trafficking, prostitution, domestic violence, homeles... more

Jun 7, 2016 2:14 PM Expresso

“Social engagement programs are so important to keep caregivers and care receivers connected to their community, for the care-partners to be engaged in pleasurable ‘shared’ events, and for caregivers to network and help them avoid depressio... more

May 31, 2016 3:25 PM News

Eleven top Milwaukee chefs are hosting the benefit dinner “Milwaukee Chefs for Homeless Vets: Waffle House Re-Imagined” on Monday, May 23, from 6:30-10 p.m. at Merriment Social (240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.) to support the nonprofit Milwaukee ... more

May 17, 2016 4:17 PM Expresso

The nonprofit Junior League of Milwaukee (JLM; 1060 E. Juneau Ave.) is one of the oldest and largest women’s volunteer organizations in the world. To celebrate its 100th anniversary, JLM is inviting local organizations to apply to become th... more

May 10, 2016 3:27 PM Expresso

MHVI has founded a new collaborative initiative called Wisconsin Veterans Network, or VetsNet for short, and will host an open house at its new office (6317 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis) on Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m.-noon. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:00 PM Expresso

“We strive for economic justice by providing an international marketplace for talented artisans and small farmers in economically developing countries, ensuring a fair wage for their work,” says Sally Michalko, president of Plowshare Cen... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:11 PM Expresso

Cinderella Project MKE collects and provides free prom dresses to deserving girls throughout Milwaukee and in surrounding areas. more

Mar 22, 2016 2:33 PM Expresso

The Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs are teaming together for Block Out Hunger, benefiting Milwaukee’s Hunger Task Force and food pantries throughout Wisconsin. For every block the Bucks make this season, Cousins Subs will make a donation t... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:00 PM Expresso

Care-a-lotta, the volunteer-driven charitable arm of Bartolotta Restaurant Group, announced its new initiative, Gal-a-lotta, which will provide a local nonprofit with an all-expenses-paid gala completely staffed by Bartolotta employees at t... more

Feb 23, 2016 3:04 PM Expresso

Teens Grow Greens is a nine-month paid gardening internship for teenagers on the Northwest Side of Milwaukee that develops personal responsibility, healthy living, leadership and entrepreneurship skills through hands-on education. more

Feb 9, 2016 4:54 PM Expresso

Hogs for Heroes is an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that supports mentally and/or physically injured Wisconsin veterans by providing them with Harley-Davidson motorcycles. more

Feb 2, 2016 3:00 PM Expresso

The Door County Sled Dogs is an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that provides educational presentations about pet rescue, responsible ownership and healthy outdoor activities shared by all ages of people and their dogs. more

Jan 26, 2016 4:45 PM Expresso

