Herzfeld Center For Photography

Rineke Dijkstra, The Gymschool, St. Petersburg, 2014

“RinekeDijkstra: Rehearsals” by celebrated Dutch artist Rineke Dijkstra has justopened at the Milwaukee Art Museum. The work is featured in MAM’s new HerzfeldCenter for Photography and Media Arts and serves as the nexus of several other.. more

Sep 12, 2016 5:01 PM Around MKE

The MilwaukeeArt Museum will present the first major museum exhibition of New York-basedphotographer Penelope Umbrico. The exhibition is titled Future Perfect and will be shown Thursday, May 5 through May 7.  For the exhib.. more

May 2, 2016 8:40 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Art Museum reopens on Nov. 24 with new galleries, exhibition spaces and a reinstallation of the permanent collection that goes far beyond adding some additional square footage. more

Nov 17, 2015 8:31 PM Visual Arts

Organized labor is in a process of rebirth, but it’s doing so in a very challenging economic and political environment that promotes corporate profits and the consolidation of wealth over workers’ ability to earn fair wages. Part of labor&r... more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

Wisconsinites were horrified to find out that then-Calumet County District Attorney Kenneth Kratz sent 30 unwanted, harassing “sexts” to a domestic violence victim whose former boyfriend was being prosecuted by Kratz. The district attorney ... more

Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

