Hey Diddle Diddle
Hey Diddle Diddle At Sunset
TheSunset Playhouse’s Bug in a Rug Children’s Theatre is theater thatwelcomes younger audience members than just about any other theater program intown. Toddlers and their parents pull up carpet squares and sit around doingcrafts and things in.. more
May 13, 2014 8:46 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Show that Changed Broadway Musicals
“We’re reminding the audience to question why war exists, why are we sending young people to war, whose responsibility is that and when is that going to end?” says Stage Director Ray Jivoff of Skylight Music Theatre’s final Cabot show, H... more
May 9, 2014 9:50 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Bob Schneider w/ Steve Palmer Band
Singer-songwriter Bob Schneider has a tendency to genre hop from reggae-twinged jam rock, to silly hip-hop-inflected folk to classic rock to lovelorn ballads. On his 2006 album, The Californian , the Austin, TX, troubadour more
Mar 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee