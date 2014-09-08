Hey Mami
Sylvan Esso w/ Dosh @ The Pabst Theater
For the sake of one’s own sanity, it’s probably unwise to try to understand, with any real precision, why one act should find rapid success over another of a similar caliber. You could perhaps,Concert Reviews more
Sep 8, 2014 10:44 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath are Capturing Hearts as Sylvan Esso
March has been a fruitful month for Sylvan Esso, the electro/indie/soul tandem of former Milwaukeean Nick Sanborn (of Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak; he’s the half of the duo less likely to be mistaken as Sylvan Esso) and singer Amelia Meath (of M.. more
Mar 25, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Avett Brothers w/ The Low Anthem @ The Riverside Theater
Capitalizing on the golden opportunity of their Milwaukee appearance being up-sized from Turner Hall Ballroom to the Riverside Theater, The Avett Brothers and The Low Anthem played with a purpose on Saturday night as admiring concertgoers l... more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Concert Reviews