The High Dive
High Dive Celebrated Its Second Anniversary with a Six-Band Blowout
While Riverwest 24 cyclists whizzed by outside, High Dive hosted another of the cozy rock shows that’s made it such a destination. more
Jul 31, 2017 10:00 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Punks Want Nice Things Benefit Show Comes to High Dive
A benefit show, hosted by FTAM Productions, is happening atHigh Dive (701 E. Center St.) this Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. PunksWant Nice Things (For Other People Who Deserve It) benefits the MaccanonBrown Homeless Sanctuary, a five-story build.. more
Apr 19, 2017 9:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bo & Airo Make Themselves Heard in Their "Sirens" Video
Some projects just name themselves. When rapper/bassist Bo Triplex partnered with rapper/drummer Airo Kwil for a new project, there wasn't much debate about what their moniker would be. As Bo & Airo, the two make rowdy, funk-heavy rap-rock with sh.. more
Feb 24, 2017 7:09 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Spring is Not Here Yet But a New Platinum Boys Single Is
For me The Platinum Boys are so synonymous with summer, redolent as they are of rolled down car windows, coolers of beer and all that, that it almost feels a little disorienting listening to them off season. But we'll take new Platinum Boys music .. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:28 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
City Guide 2016: The New
An overview of Milwaukee restaurants and bars opened in the last year. more
Apr 29, 2016 11:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
Experimental Milwaukee at the High Dive on the 26th
The end of the year is always so completely stuffed with retreaded sentiment. There’s something to be said for the sentimental warmth and emotional comfort of familiar tradition that echoes through every aspect of the holidays.But let’s say.. more
Dec 24, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sat. Nite Duets w/ The Rockbirds (From Rockford) @ High Dive
Crowds spilled onto the street for High Dive’s grand opening party featuring the Sat. Nite Duets and a high-concept Fatty Acids side project. more
Aug 24, 2015 9:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
OK: The Improbable Story of America’s Greatest Word (Oxford University Press), by Allan Metcalf
The origin of OK as a joke in a 1830s Boston newspaper has been pretty well established. MacMurray College English professor Allan Metcalf dwells instead on the meaning of OK—not just its variable usage as interjection or confirmation, noun... more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
‘Police Station Bomb of 1917’ Rocks Bay View
A troubled neighborhood as America entered World War I, Bay View numbered many Italian residents facing ethnic discrimination and zealous Protestant missionaries bent on converting them. They also included a circle of anarchists determined ... more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Harlem Globetrotters
It’s anybody’s guess as to why for the past several decades the Harlem Globetrotters have opted to spend New Year’s Eve in Milwaukee—as opposed to, say, Harlem —but their annual appearances are one of Milwaukee’s more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gayngs w/ Glasser
Minneapolis producer Ryan Olson and Adam Hurlburt and Zach Coulter of the electro-rock band Solid Gold invited a diverse cast of friends and collaborators to help them record Gayngs’ inaugural album, one that included Bon Iver’s Justin... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee