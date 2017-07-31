RSS

The High Dive

While Riverwest 24 cyclists whizzed by outside, High Dive hosted another of the cozy rock shows that’s made it such a destination. more

Jul 31, 2017 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

A benefit show, hosted by FTAM Productions, is happening atHigh Dive (701 E. Center St.) this Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. PunksWant Nice Things (For Other People Who Deserve It) benefits the MaccanonBrown Homeless Sanctuary, a five-story build.. more

Apr 19, 2017 9:43 PM Around MKE

Some projects just name themselves. When rapper/bassist Bo Triplex partnered with rapper/drummer Airo Kwil for a new project, there wasn't much debate about what their moniker would be. As Bo & Airo, the two make rowdy, funk-heavy rap-rock with sh.. more

Feb 24, 2017 7:09 PM On Music

For me The Platinum Boys are so synonymous with summer, redolent as they are of rolled down car windows, coolers of beer and all that, that it almost feels a little disorienting listening to them off season. But we'll take new Platinum Boys music .. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:28 PM On Music

An overview of Milwaukee restaurants and bars opened in the last year. more

Apr 29, 2016 11:22 AM City Guide

Gerritt Wittmer

The end of the year is always so completely stuffed with retreaded sentiment. There’s something to be said for the sentimental warmth and emotional comfort of familiar tradition that echoes through every aspect of the holidays.But let’s say.. more

Dec 24, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Photo credit: Maggie Vaughn

Crowds spilled onto the street for High Dive’s grand opening party featuring the Sat. Nite Duets and a high-concept Fatty Acids side project. more

Aug 24, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

The origin of OK as a joke in a 1830s Boston newspaper has been pretty well established. MacMurray College English professor Allan Metcalf dwells instead on the meaning of OK—not just its variable usage as interjection or confirmation, noun... more

Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Books

A troubled neighborhood as America entered World War I, Bay View numbered many Italian residents facing ethnic discrimination and zealous Protestant missionaries bent on converting them. They also included a circle of anarchists determined ... more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

It’s anybody’s guess as to why for the past several decades the Harlem Globetrotters have opted to spend New Year’s Eve in Milwaukee—as opposed to, say, Harlem —but their annual appearances are one of Milwaukee’s more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Minneapolis producer Ryan Olson and Adam Hurlburt and Zach Coulter of the electro-rock band Solid Gold invited a diverse cast of friends and collaborators to help them record Gayngs’ inaugural album, one that included Bon Iver’s Justin... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

