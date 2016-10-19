RSS

High Noon

highnoon2.jpg.jpe

JohnWayne famously condemned it as “un-American,” but High Noon (1952) withstoodhis approbation, earned four Oscars and endured as one of the greatest westernsever filmed. High Noon has been reissued on DVD in a visually .. more

Oct 19, 2016 5:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

solo_ante_el_peligro_3.jpg.jpe

Westerns are the most cherished American film genre, providing rip-roaring action and powerful drama. Some of the most provocative, often in black-and-white, probed the psychology beneath the gunplay. In my favorite more

Mar 24, 2013 5:21 PM A&E Feature

blogimage13230.jpe

No band better mastered the marriage of ska and punk in the ’90s than Michigan’s Mustard Plug. In their perky horns, dynamic pop-punk chords and fist-pumping choruses they found a winning formula they stuck to even after their brand of more

Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES