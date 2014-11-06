RSS

High School Theater

DivineSavior Holy Angels High School opensits production of Shrek The Musical. What had started out on aSeattle try-out back in 2008 and then moved on to Broadway has gradually openeditself up through a series of tours and various smaller loca.. more

Nov 6, 2014 8:30 AM Theater

peterpan_curtains.jpg.jpe

It’s not every high school production that has access to a major performing arts venue. Brookfield Central’s High School Theatre Department has the good fortune of being able to stage a show at the luxurious Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts.. more

Oct 28, 2014 8:25 AM Theater 1 Comments

blogimage10884.jpe

At first, the decision by Wisconsin Democratic Congressman David Obey to retire after 41 years in Washington may have appeared surprising.Obey had already raised more than a million dollars for his re-election campaign. He’d risen to one of... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

blogimage10852.jpe

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES