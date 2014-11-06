High School Theater
Shrek in High School
DivineSavior Holy Angels High School opensits production of Shrek The Musical. What had started out on aSeattle try-out back in 2008 and then moved on to Broadway has gradually openeditself up through a series of tours and various smaller loca.. more
Nov 6, 2014 8:30 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Peter Pan at the Wilson Center
It’s not every high school production that has access to a major performing arts venue. Brookfield Central’s High School Theatre Department has the good fortune of being able to stage a show at the luxurious Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts.. more
Oct 28, 2014 8:25 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Freak-Show Politics
At first, the decision by Wisconsin Democratic Congressman David Obey to retire after 41 years in Washington may have appeared surprising.Obey had already raised more than a million dollars for his re-election campaign. He’d risen to one of... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 13 Comments
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee