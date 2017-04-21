High Speed Rail
Women in the South/Women in Dublin
Apr 21, 2017 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Why Are Small-Town Wisconsinites So Angry?
Rural residents feel they are the “have nots,” while urban and suburban Wisconsinites are the “haves.” more
Sep 27, 2016 4:45 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 20 Comments
The LGBT Brain Drain
Paul Masterson discusses the socio-political motivators for LGBT flight from Wisconsin. more
Jul 7, 2015 11:56 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 1 Comments
Around Milwaukee: Other Than Summerfest, Part II
There’s muchmore than Summerfest going on around Milwaukee – so much more that “AroundMilwaukee: Other Than Summerfest” required a Part II.It’s notdifficult to have good artistic manners. Always wash the brushes you use. Don’ttake cr.. more
Jun 26, 2015 1:39 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Scott Walker Says ‘It’s Working’ But Are His Policies Working for You?
On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more
Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Walker’s Book Rewrites High-Speed Rail History
Among the many fibs, distortions, smears and lies of omission in Unintimidated, Gov. Scott Walker’s new autobiography, is his version of the events surrounding the cancellation of $810 more
Dec 4, 2013 12:53 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Watch Corey Hart Show Off His Healed Knees in This Workout Video
Corey Hart is a very good baseball player. He is also a very injury-prone baseball player. When he's not ruining one knee, he's ruining the other while trying to heal the first knee. Missing the entire 2013 season with those injuries has driven do.. more
Nov 13, 2013 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Anti-Business Party
Anyone who believes that what’s going on politically in America right now is simply politics as usual really doesn’t have a clue what’s going on politically in America right now. more
Oct 9, 2013 4:46 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: The Path Walker Did Not Take
“I don’t think we would pursue any manufacturing in Milwaukee anymore after the way Wisconsin treated us.”So said Nora Friend of Talgo Inc. in a recent interview more
Aug 14, 2013 12:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Walker Only Sixth Worst Governor
Reaction to Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker being named the sixth worst governor in the nation by a non-partisan, national organization tracking ethics in government more
Jul 22, 2013 5:21 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Jobs with Big Payoffs
Many people in the state have to be baffled to see Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who campaigned on creating “jobs, jobs, jobs,” turn away billions of dollars that could create tens of thousands of jobs in Wisconsin. more
Mar 12, 2013 9:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Walker Vs. Wisconsin
The most extreme Republican governors continue to oppose every move by President Barack Obama, even those that benefit their own states. more
Feb 19, 2013 9:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Health Care Madness
Nobody ever said mad tea partiers running around in tinfoil hats had to make any sense.In the name of preventing President Barack Obama from obliterating liberty in America through a government more
Nov 20, 2012 10:34 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The Extreme Primary
Republicans lament the lack of public enthusiasm for their party's primary election in a month to select... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
The Damage Scott Walker Has Done to Wisconsin
Gov. Scott Walker and his allies in the conservative movement and at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel claim... more
May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 16 Comments
Disposable Arenas
So, has everyone caught “Let's Tear Down the Bradley Center and Build a New One” fever yet? more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 8 Comments
Why Recall Scott Walker?
When campaigning for governor in 2010, Scott Walker promised that he would create 250,000 jobs in his first term. Each act of his administration would serve that goal—including his stewardship of the environment... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 30 Comments
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker Discovers Milwaukee
Just weeks before his recall election and days after news broke that Wisconsin lost the highest percentage of jobs in the nation last year, Gov. Scott Walker has discovered Milwaukee. On Monday, the embattled governor announced... more
May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 13 Comments
The Anti-Business Governor
John Mitchell, President Richard Nixon’s attorney general who went to prison for his role in Watergate, gave one honest piece of political advice in his career. At the beginning of Nixon’s corrupt presidency, he said: “Watch what we do, more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
Friday Scott Walker Mix
Here's a live feed from California, Illinois and Florida: Meanwhile, in Wisconsin: Thanks, Scott Walker. more
Dec 10, 2010 4:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music