High Violet

The National’s albums don’t come easy. Most of the veteran indie-rock band’s records have been the product of turbulence and bickering, with singer Matt Berninger butting more

Jul 28, 2013 10:35 PM Music Feature

The National's new album, High Violet, hits stores today, though you can be forgiven for believing it was already released weeks ago. The album has been streaming online since last month, and its release was presaged by the most aggressive press b.. more

May 11, 2010 3:22 PM On Music

The National teased their upcoming May 11 album High Violet with an appearance on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" last night, performing the "Terrible Love," another lovely, wound-licking track that announces early its intentions of building to som.. more

Mar 12, 2010 3:05 PM On Music

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

