High Violet
The National’s Emotional Muddle
The National’s albums don’t come easy. Most of the veteran indie-rock band’s records have been the product of turbulence and bickering, with singer Matt Berninger butting more
Jul 28, 2013 10:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
New Release Wrap-Up: The National, Dead Weather, Holy F---
The National's new album, High Violet, hits stores today, though you can be forgiven for believing it was already released weeks ago. The album has been streaming online since last month, and its release was presaged by the most aggressive press b.. more
May 11, 2010 3:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The National Premiere "Terrible Love"
The National teased their upcoming May 11 album High Violet with an appearance on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" last night, performing the "Terrible Love," another lovely, wound-licking track that announces early its intentions of building to som.. more
Mar 12, 2010 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
This coming summer,150 teams from around the country will descend on Shepherd Express ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee’s Rising Talent
Creative outlets are essential to a community's long-term well-being, yet theater remains one of the most delicate species in the cultural ecosystem of any city. Because it relies on disparate, shi,A&E Feature more
Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff A&E Feature 1 Comments