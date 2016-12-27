Higher Education
The Problem of Whiteness
This country needs much more education about the damage racism has done to the American values of equality and equal treatment under the law. more
Dec 27, 2016 3:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
It’s Ryan v. Ryan in Congressional District 1
This year, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s re-election bid is a bit more complicated as he faces challenges from his fellow Republicans as well as Democrats, including his Democratic rival on the Nov. 8 ballot, Iraq war vet Ryan Solen. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
The Cost of College
In Fates and Traitors: A Novel on John Wilkes Booth, bestselling Wisconsin writer Jennifer Chiaverini returns to a familiar-to-her period of American history as she brings to life the stories of four women, each distinctly important in the ... more
Sep 20, 2016 3:45 PM Jenni Herrick Books
UW-Waukesha’s Paving the Path to College Volunteers and Supporters
To help make college more accessible, the nonprofit branch of UW-Waukesha is providing a two-credit humanities course to economically disadvantaged adults with its Paving the Path to College program. more
May 24, 2016 1:37 PM Amanda Sullivan News
Standing Up for Ourselves
With the financial devastation of our once great university already surpassing half a billion dollars and counting, how much worse will we allow it to get before all of us stand up? more
May 17, 2016 3:18 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
The Special Privileges of Being Black
Back when I was in college, someone actually recorded a darkly humorous, satirical song that opened with the absurd phrase: “I wish I were a Negro . . .” more
Apr 30, 2014 5:42 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Republican Ideas Wreck the Economy, But Still Popular
To any thoughtful observer of politics, one of the biggest frustrations is watching is just how politically popular some really bad ideas can be more
Apr 16, 2014 2:14 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Auditions: Banana Seeks Higher Education
Perhaps the longest currently running shorts program of its kind in Milwaukee, Pink Banana Theatre has sifted through all the submitted scripts and it’s all set to start looking for actors to fill them. Auditions for Pink Banana’s Higher Educati.. more
Feb 26, 2011 4:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pink Banana's Latest One-Act Show
The Pink Banana Theatre Company recently announced a call for One-Act scripts for its latest shorts program. The durable theatre company has established an ongoing interest in maintaining original work by local and emerging playwrights. The an.. more
Jan 19, 2011 11:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Union Pulse
Milwaukee's Union Pulse sounds like what country rock might have evolved into had it not b Love and Addiction ,CD Reviews more
May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Kris Kristofferson @ The Potawatomi Bingo Casino
The road takes it toll on some musicians, while others wear its tread marks like badges of honor. Singer Kris Kristofferson walks the line in between, with weathered features and a graveled voice tempered by good humor and superior songwrit... more
Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews