Highland House

Boris and Doris On the Town
Sneak Preview: The season premiere of the award-winning “Downton Abbey” was previewed by some 700 diehard fans at the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center (SMPAC). The free event more
Dec 23, 2013
Santas Galore: At the 13th Santa Cycle Rampage, Santas pedaled everywhere, from the East Side, West Side and all around the town. B&D joined the rosy-cheeked crowd at the Great Lakes more
Dec 9, 2013
The Economic Case for Gay Equality
Gay equality is more than just a matter of fairness— it’s also good for the economy. The estimated 15.3 million gay adults in the United Stateshave a combined buying power of more than $660 billion, and it’sestimated to grow to $835 billion b... more
Jun 4, 2008 Ken Reibel