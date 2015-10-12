RSS

Hiking

oak trees.jpg.jpe

SandhillStation State Campground is a cozy, downright romantic little venue for campingopen year-round. There are a scant 15 sites, spread out in an oval-shaped"U." Each is nestled in privately, surrounded by an arbor of oaktrees and tall gras.. more

Oct 12, 2015 7:03 PM Off the Beaten Path

boots.jpg.jpe

Sometimeswe drive because we need to escape something. Sometimes we drive because weneed to find something. Meaning, answers, a sign. Sometimes we drive – just todrive.Fridaythe 14th of this month was just one of those nights. My faithful co.. more

Aug 28, 2015 2:40 PM Off the Beaten Path

hobnob.jpg.jpe

TheHobNob has been a featured guest in Ron Faiola's "Wisconsin Supper Clubs:An Old-Fashioned Experience" book, but there's a good chance a fewMilwaukeeans are unaware of this tucked-away primo spot. On our recent Sundaydrive, AJ Page and I dec.. more

Aug 11, 2015 4:50 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

camping.jpg.jpe

Onone of my recent Sunday meanderings with AJ Page, we opted to set aside thecell phones, rather than map out a set destination. It was too time consuming,and you couldn't really enjoy the scenery along the way out the car window whenyour nose.. more

Jul 24, 2015 7:03 PM Off the Beaten Path 2 Comments

camping.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

What is it about cooking food over anopen fire that makes everything so gosh darn tasty? Here are some tried-and-truefavorites with a few spins to sample on your next camping outing.5. Baked BeansSomething about getting the legumesbubbling .. more

Jul 10, 2015 9:09 PM Around MKE

timber tote photo one.jpg.jpe

It'sa log, it's a portable fire, it's: TimberTote! I like to share the love for alocal business when I can. Here is one that you may not have heard of yet – butthat you could certainly appreciate on one of your nature outings. Thisingenious li.. more

Jul 8, 2015 2:34 PM Off the Beaten Path

pine forest.jpg.jpe

AJ Page

Thehistoric Ice Age National Trail runs an amazing 1,000 miles, from thePotawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, Door County to the Minnesota border,exclusively through Wisconsin. It was established in 1950 by Milwaukean RayZillmer, and remains .. more

Jun 15, 2015 5:46 PM Off the Beaten Path

ae.jpg.jpe

In the magic of the woods, there is a whisper of the wind through the tree leaves above and the feel of soft pine needles below your feet. There is the chirp "hello" from the various birds, the inquiring buzz of many an insect more

Jun 10, 2013 12:01 AM A&E Feature

blogimage12136.jpe

For the sixth Performance Art Showcase, 28 artists will fill the fourth-floor gallery of the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design with imaginative new works. As always, the presentation by co-producers Pegi Christiansen and John Loscuito is ... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

It is common knowledge that American corporations avoid taxes by running U.S. profits through offshore "tax havens" like the Cayman Islands and Bermuda. A May BusinessWeek investigation traced the specific steps that the pharmaceutical comp... more

Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage11953.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their home series against the San Diego Padres this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more

Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11882.jpe

At this point the reunited Stone Temple Pilots have toured through Milwaukee enough times that fans know what to expect: a whole lot of grunge-era hits played expertly but sung by a frontman who sometimes seems to have difficulties more

Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11824.jpe

It comes as no surprise that this English alt-rock outfit was discovered by Simon Williams, who also found Coldplay—a band that Keane frontman Tim Rice-Oxley was once asked to join. After years in the London pub circuit, Keane’s 2004 debut.... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11835.jpe

For the past 33 years, the Jazz Estate has kept Milwaukee’s jazz pulse pumping. Brian Sanders, current co-owner, is one of the men to thank. From big names to local acts, he hosts live music almost every night of the week and keeps it consi... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage11730.jpe

A pair of albums for Lost Highway Records at the beginning of the decade established Texas singer-songwriter Tift Merritt as one of the most promising of the new class of alt-country artists, but recent albums have taken the songwriter more

Jul 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2048.jpe

A Gift from the Past What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,None more

May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

