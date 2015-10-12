Hiking
Visiting Sandhill Station State Campground
SandhillStation State Campground is a cozy, downright romantic little venue for campingopen year-round. There are a scant 15 sites, spread out in an oval-shaped"U." Each is nestled in privately, surrounded by an arbor of oaktrees and tall gras.. more
Oct 12, 2015 7:03 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Bootsie In the Sky
Sometimeswe drive because we need to escape something. Sometimes we drive because weneed to find something. Meaning, answers, a sign. Sometimes we drive – just todrive.Fridaythe 14th of this month was just one of those nights. My faithful co.. more
Aug 28, 2015 2:40 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Why Not the HobNob?
TheHobNob has been a featured guest in Ron Faiola's "Wisconsin Supper Clubs:An Old-Fashioned Experience" book, but there's a good chance a fewMilwaukeeans are unaware of this tucked-away primo spot. On our recent Sundaydrive, AJ Page and I dec.. more
Aug 11, 2015 4:50 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments
A Little Camping is Better Than None
Onone of my recent Sunday meanderings with AJ Page, we opted to set aside thecell phones, rather than map out a set destination. It was too time consuming,and you couldn't really enjoy the scenery along the way out the car window whenyour nose.. more
Jul 24, 2015 7:03 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path 2 Comments
Top Five Foods to Cook Over a Campfire
What is it about cooking food over anopen fire that makes everything so gosh darn tasty? Here are some tried-and-truefavorites with a few spins to sample on your next camping outing.5. Baked BeansSomething about getting the legumesbubbling .. more
Jul 10, 2015 9:09 PM Colleen DuVall Around MKE
TimberTote Makes Camping Easier
It'sa log, it's a portable fire, it's: TimberTote! I like to share the love for alocal business when I can. Here is one that you may not have heard of yet – butthat you could certainly appreciate on one of your nature outings. Thisingenious li.. more
Jul 8, 2015 2:34 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Exploring and Honoring the Ice Age Trail
Thehistoric Ice Age National Trail runs an amazing 1,000 miles, from thePotawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay, Door County to the Minnesota border,exclusively through Wisconsin. It was established in 1950 by Milwaukean RayZillmer, and remains .. more
Jun 15, 2015 5:46 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Finding Your Inner Thoreau
In the magic of the woods, there is a whisper of the wind through the tree leaves above and the feel of soft pine needles below your feet. There is the chirp "hello" from the various birds, the inquiring buzz of many an insect more
Jun 10, 2013 12:01 AM Colleen DuVall A&E Feature
Performance Art Showcase Returns
For the sixth Performance Art Showcase, 28 artists will fill the fourth-floor gallery of the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design with imaginative new works. As always, the presentation by co-producers Pegi Christiansen and John Loscuito is ... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
News of the Weird
It is common knowledge that American corporations avoid taxes by running U.S. profits through offshore "tax havens" like the Cayman Islands and Bermuda. A May BusinessWeek investigation traced the specific steps that the pharmaceutical comp... more
Aug 26, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Brewers vs. Padres
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their home series against the San Diego Padres this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game. more
Aug 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Stone Temple Pilots w/ Cage the Elephant and Fang Island
At this point the reunited Stone Temple Pilots have toured through Milwaukee enough times that fans know what to expect: a whole lot of grunge-era hits played expertly but sung by a frontman who sometimes seems to have difficulties more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Keane w/ Ingrid Michaelson and Fran Healy
It comes as no surprise that this English alt-rock outfit was discovered by Simon Williams, who also found Coldplay—a band that Keane frontman Tim Rice-Oxley was once asked to join. After years in the London pub circuit, Keane’s 2004 debut.... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brian Sanders’ Chill Vibe at the Jazz Estate
For the past 33 years, the Jazz Estate has kept Milwaukee’s jazz pulse pumping. Brian Sanders, current co-owner, is one of the men to thank. From big names to local acts, he hosts live music almost every night of the week and keeps it consi... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Off the Cuff
Tift Merritt w/ Dawn Landes and the Hounds
A pair of albums for Lost Highway Records at the beginning of the decade established Texas singer-songwriter Tift Merritt as one of the most promising of the new class of alt-country artists, but recent albums have taken the songwriter more
Jul 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee River
A Gift from the Past What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,None more
May 7, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Around MKE 2 Comments