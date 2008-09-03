RSS

Hillary

As the Democrats convene in Denver to celebrate Hillary Clinton and nominate Barack Obama, 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. ,News Features more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 16 Comments

Director Otto Preminger (1906-1986) was a Jewish refugee from Vienna whose Hollywood career began with screen roles where he played Nazis. Some of the cast and crew who later worked with him over the course of some 35 films found him a bit Teuton.. more

Apr 5, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Bill Dixon toldme that "politics ain't bean bags" and he was correct, but evenpolitics has some rules. The Clintons have always operated as if therules don't apply to them--especially when running behind. Lookat Florida and Michi.. more

Feb 14, 2008 5:00 AM News Features

I have some positive and some not so positive feedback from the latest issue. I am The Sky Isn’t Visible from Here ,Letters more

Feb 14, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage629.jpe

The San Francisco psychedelic rock band Jefferson Starship had a revolving-door line-up, s The Watsons Go To Birmingham—1963 ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

THE ORPHANAGE • Belen Rueda • Fernando Cayo • Geraldine Chaplin Directed by Labyrinth) ,Film more

Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews 2 Comments

The longest-running Rocky Horror Picture Show troupe in the world, celebrates its 30th ann The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 9, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage79.jpe

Hillary Rodham Clinton Website: Hillary Rodham Clinton Blog: Hillary's Blog chiquangue ,Elections more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Elections

SOCIAL UPDATES