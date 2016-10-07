Hilton Milwaukee
Wild West in Action Drama at the Brumder
J.J .Gatesman's steampunk wild western revenge story Jack of Hearts makes its debut this month in the cozy space of the Brumder Mansion. The atmosphere is firmly established on entrance into the historic mansion's basement. Actors lounge about.. more
Oct 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Paranormal Conference Begins October 14
The second annual Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, whichcelebrates the study of ghosts, UFOs, cryptozoology (the study of mysteryanimals, like Bigfoot), folklore and culture, will be held at the UWM StudentUnion from Oct 14-16.The conf.. more
Oct 6, 2016 8:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Hilton’s Renovated Monarch Lounge
Walter Schroeder had already opened many fine hotels around Wisconsin and the Midwest by 1927, but none were as prestigious as the Schroeder Hotel, a 25-story building at the corner of Fifth Street and Wisconsin Avenue that immediately... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
New Year's Eve Fun for the Whole Family
Party in Paradise! Parents, pack your family's overnight bags andring in the New Year with the Hilton Milwaukee's Paradise Landing New Year's Eve WaterparkSpecial! Enjoy 5 passes to the Waterpark and more. Paradise Landingboasts 20,000 squ... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Eleven Party
$11 specials on food,$11 mug with $2 tap refills or $4 rail drink refills, $11 Nacho,New Year's Guide more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE