Hilton
Anchored by Great, Affordable Entrées
The bowl of red snapper soup served with a small carafe of sherry is only one sign that The Anchorage (4700 N. Port Washington Road) isn’t merely a hotel restaurant, despite its location off the lobby of the Hilton. Commanding a panoramic v... more
Jun 4, 2014 12:52 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
SloPig: An Evening of Pork, Punch and Competition
To educate chefs and the general public about heritage pigs, Fox put on an event last fall in Madison called SloPig, an evening of pork tastings and demonstrations. To showcase the meat's versatility, four chefs—including two from Milwaukee... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
