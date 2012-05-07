Hindu
The Bhagavad Gita: A New Translation (W.W. Norton), by Gavin Flood & Charles Martin
In their introduction, Oxford Hindu studies professor Gavin Flood and American poet Charles Martin make their case for the enduring relevance of the Bhagavad Gita. Aside from its canonical status in the Hindu scriptures, with its emphasis..... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Thanks a lot, WMC!
James Sample of the New York based non-partisan Brennan Center forJustice concludes, "After consecutive years of special interestdominance, and the addition of a Willie Horton ad, perceptions ofWisconsin's judiciary have suffered a real hit. Th.. more
Apr 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
The Age of Shiva (Norton)
Additional Links: Manil Suri's Blog TheDeath of Vishnu, ,Authors' Voices (Online Exclusive) more
Feb 22, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books 1 Comments