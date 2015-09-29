Hispanic
Cultural Questions: What is Hispanic?
The exhibition “What Is Hispanic?” shows at the Haggerty Museum of Art on the Marquette University campus through Dec. 23. The exhibit poses an intriguing question about identity which can be endlessly parsed and perhaps never fully answ... more
Sep 29, 2015 7:46 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Early Music Now's New Season Brings World-Class Musicians to Milwaukee
Early Music Now’s 29th season brings back three of its mostpopular ensembles, introduces a spectacular keyboard artist to our audience,and broadens its diversity with programs exploring Hispanic culture as well asPersian connections. The seaso.. more
Sep 2, 2015 6:42 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Classical Music
Spirit of the Phoenix: Beirut and the Story of Lebanon (Lawrence Hill Books), by Tim Llewellyn
Lebanon was once a watchword for intractable conflict, a symbol of all the troubles plaguing the region. But before the catastrophic civil war of the ‘70s and ‘80s, the little nation was called the “Switzerland of the Middle East” more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books