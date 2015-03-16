RSS

Historic Milwaukee

parkway.jpg.jpe

I have written a few pieces on the historyof adult movie theaters in Milwaukee,particularly the ParkwayTheatre on W. Lisbon Ave.I find the history of the Parkway fascinating and, some years backs, even hadthe good fortune to sit down for an i.. more

Mar 16, 2015 5:30 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 5 Comments

Idyllic Barbecue: The second Harry & Peg Bradley’s Backyard Barbecue at Lynden Sculpture Gardens was on a perfect summer’s eve. The sold-out event offered a pig roast with a delicious more

Sep 4, 2013 1:11 AM Around MKE

tanziloschoolhouses.jpg.jpe

Scattered across Milwaukee are school buildings that shine like gems, once you look past the chalk dust and grime for ornamental friezes, murals and solid architectural bones in shapes from Romanesque Revival and Queen Anne more

Nov 5, 2012 2:15 PM Books

blogimage16104.jpe

One of Downtown Milwaukee's great charms is its dense stock of historic buildings, many of them more than... more

Sep 14, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage11381.jpe

You know you’ve made it as a classic rock band when you’re part of multiple “Guitar Hero” video games, still have some original band members left in the lineup and continue to tour after 43 years as a band. That’s right, 43 y more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4921.jpe

I don't usually concede this, but sometimes it's better not to read the reviews. There are times when album reviews give a framework with which to appreciate an album, offering context that aids in the enjoyment of music, but sometimes they do jus.. more

Feb 17, 2010 3:32 PM On Music

blogimage4921.jpe

One of the most flamboyant of all the recent Milwaukee bands warped by too many Tom Waits records, Eat the Mystery has a soft spot for warbled vocals, carnival accordions and bawdy lyrics, but with their ca,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I am providing another article and video on artificial sweeteners. I normally do not post anything Snopes.com regards false, but in this case, I firmly believe snopes.com is wrong. It states "anecdotal only" as reason. As a mother of an ASD child,.. more

Mar 30, 2008 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

blogimage860.jpe

Milwaukee’s colorfulpast, more interesting than the history of many heartland citie Stalag 17 ,Books more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Books 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES