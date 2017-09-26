Historic Third Ward Association
The Third Ward Will Only Continue To Grow
Executive Director Jim Plaisted discusses the challenges of managing the neighborhood’s rapid growth. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
New Leadership Comes to an Ever-Changing East Side
The new head of the East Side BID, Kristin Godfrey, discusses her vision for the neighborhood. more
Sep 12, 2017 4:35 PM Rob Hullum News Features 1 Comments
Nancy O’Keefe: Guiding the Third Ward to Success
The Third Ward has come a long way in the 20 years since Nancy O’Keefe took charge as executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA). The Shepherd Express interviews her about her experience with the organization, progress... more
May 3, 2016 3:22 PM David Luhrssen News Features
The Historic Comeback of Milwaukee’s Third Ward
Matthew Prigge examines the historic comeback of Milwaukee’s Third Ward and describes some of the area’s major landmarks. more
May 3, 2016 1:59 PM Matthew J. Prigge News Features
And the Week Drags On
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about his husband’s expensive new interest in doing drag and plugs exciting events including the Riverwest Fem Fest, Jan. 21-24; Gallery Night and Day, Jan. 22-23; Hairspray at the Majestic ... more
Jan 19, 2016 5:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Third Ward Art Festival
The Historic Third Ward Association and Amdur Productions present the second annual Third Ward Art Festival, Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. In January, the Third Ward—aka Milwaukee’s “Arts and Fashion District”—wa... more
Aug 28, 2013 12:25 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts