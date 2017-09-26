RSS

Historic Third Ward Association

Executive Director Jim Plaisted discusses the challenges of managing the neighborhood’s rapid growth. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

The new head of the East Side BID, Kristin Godfrey, discusses her vision for the neighborhood. more

Sep 12, 2017 4:35 PM News Features 1 Comments

The Third Ward has come a long way in the 20 years since Nancy O’Keefe took charge as executive director of the Historic Third Ward Association (HTWA). The Shepherd Express interviews her about her experience with the organization, progress... more

May 3, 2016 3:22 PM News Features

Matthew Prigge examines the historic comeback of Milwaukee’s Third Ward and describes some of the area’s major landmarks. more

May 3, 2016 1:59 PM News Features

Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about his husband’s expensive new interest in doing drag and plugs exciting events including the Riverwest Fem Fest, Jan. 21-24; Gallery Night and Day, Jan. 22-23; Hairspray at the Majestic ... more

Jan 19, 2016 5:11 PM Hear Me Out

The Historic Third Ward Association and Amdur Productions present the second annual Third Ward Art Festival, Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. In January, the Third Ward—aka Milwaukee’s “Arts and Fashion District”—wa... more

Aug 28, 2013 12:25 AM Visual Arts

