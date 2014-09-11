RSS

Historical Fiction

The raw and brutal experiences of war undoubtedly change people, and for Desa Jovanovic, the lead character in Miki Knezevic’s gripping historical novel Behind God’s Back, it is the decision to become a healer that forever changes the cours... more

Sep 11, 2014 11:56 AM Books

The idea of a War Crimes Bureau in Nazi Germany sounds like a very bad joke, but in fact there was one. It was run by conservative but Nazi-despising Prussian judges dedicated to the principle, upheld by the Geneva Convention, that there wa... more

Apr 19, 2013 5:09 PM Books

Witchcraft, war, murder and romance abound in The Orphanmaster, the debut novel by Jean Zimmerman. Set in 1663 New Amsterdam (present-day Manhattan), The Orphanmaster tells the story of orphaned Blandine van Couvering... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

One of the most anticipated political books of recent memory is an exhaustively reported, absorbing biography that sheds a real-life look on our current president. Drawing from hundreds of interviews, including with President Obama himself.... more

Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Books

