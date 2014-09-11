Historical Fiction
Enduring the Ravages of War
The raw and brutal experiences of war undoubtedly change people, and for Desa Jovanovic, the lead character in Miki Knezevic’s gripping historical novel Behind God’s Back, it is the decision to become a healer that forever changes the cours... more
Sep 11, 2014 11:56 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Nazi Noir
The idea of a War Crimes Bureau in Nazi Germany sounds like a very bad joke, but in fact there was one. It was run by conservative but Nazi-despising Prussian judges dedicated to the principle, upheld by the Geneva Convention, that there wa... more
Apr 19, 2013 5:09 PM Roger K. Miller Books
Zimmerman Debuts 'The Orphanmaster'
Witchcraft, war, murder and romance abound in The Orphanmaster, the debut novel by Jean Zimmerman. Set in 1663 New Amsterdam (present-day Manhattan), The Orphanmaster tells the story of orphaned Blandine van Couvering... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Story of Barack Obama
One of the most anticipated political books of recent memory is an exhaustively reported, absorbing biography that sheds a real-life look on our current president. Drawing from hundreds of interviews, including with President Obama himself.... more
Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books