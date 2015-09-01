Historical
Dear Shirley, Part 2
A while back, I introduced you to an autograph book ofShirley, a young Milwaukee girl who grew up in the 1930s. By an odd stroke of luck, I have anotherautograph book in my collection – also from the 1930s and also belonging to ayoung woman na.. more
Sep 1, 2015 3:05 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
The Cheel Restores Historic Thiensville Building
Restoration is a valued practicein Wisconsin and one particularly exciting project completed this month is the cheel’s (105 S. Main St., Thiensville) historically-accurate turret built by OzaukeeCounty’s Bill Conley. Unique to this restoration i.. more
Aug 18, 2015 8:53 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Tapes ‘N Tapes
For some, Minneapolis indie-rockers Tapes ‘N Tapes are a stereotypical embodiment of the “blogger band,” a term as honest as its attempt to be insulting. The group’s debut EP, 2004’s Tapes ‘N Tapes, was recorded in sec more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dave Alvin and The Guilty Women
Although Dave Alvin helped charge the roots-rock scene in the early ’80s with groups like The Blasters and The Knitters, commercial success evaded him. His luck changed in 1989, when Dwight Yoakam scored a country hit with Alvin’s song more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee