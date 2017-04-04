History Press
Wisconsin Literary Luminaries: From Laura Ingalls Wilder to Ayad Akhtar (The History Press), by Jim Higgins
In Wisconsin Literary Luminaries: From Laura Ingalls Wilder to Ayad Akhtar, Jim Higgins acknowledges that others mining the Badger State for a similarly compact book on notable writers could have produced something entirely different. Higgi... more
Apr 4, 2017 3:40 PM David Luhrssen Books
Historic Milwaukee Public Schoolhouses (The History Press), by Robert Tanzilo
Scattered across Milwaukee are school buildings that shine like gems, once you look past the chalk dust and grime for ornamental friezes, murals and solid architectural bones in shapes from Romanesque Revival and Queen Anne more
Nov 5, 2012 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Books
Murder in Wauwatosa: The Mysterious Death of Buddy Schumacher (History Press), by Paul Hoffman
A murder in Wauwatosa would raise brows even today, but it was even more shocking in 1925, when 8-year-old Buddy Schumacher disappeared while playing with friends on a summer day. Mysteriously, his body turned... more
Sep 20, 2012 1:26 PM David Luhrssen Books