History
Destination Casablanca
In her new book, Destination Casablanca, Meredith Hindley explores the real city behind the classic film. more
Sep 29, 2017 11:05 AM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Spies, Dead Presidents and America in the World
Five new books focus on the United States' past and present. more
Sep 27, 2017 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
John Gurda to Give History of Local Brewing at 'Milwaukee on Tap'
Local historian John Gurda will give a lively look back at thebeverage that made Milwaukee famous on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at theNorth Point Lighthouse museum gallery (2650 N. Wahl Ave.). To celebrateOktoberfest, the lighthou.. more
Sep 18, 2017 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee is on the Air! WAAK Was the City’s First Radio Station
On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 26, 1922, the handful of radio owners in Milwaukee could have set their dials to 360 and heard the very first commercial radio broadcast in city history. “This is WAAK," the maiden broadcast declared in.. more
Aug 21, 2017 6:33 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
The Greatest Brewers Performances that Time Forgot
The future looks bright for the Brewers right now, thanks inlarge part to a number of breakout seasons from players who were not exactlyexpected to break out. For players like Jimmy Nelson, Chase Anderson and TravisShaw, the expectations wil.. more
Aug 21, 2017 5:42 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments
When Horses Powered the City Streetcar System: Bumpy Rides, Long Trips and Trouble with Kids
As work progresses on the new Milwaukee streetcar, it isworth remembering that Milwaukee’s very first streetcar began shuttling peoplearound the city some 157 years ago. The very first lines were drawn by horsesand, given the various remin.. more
Aug 14, 2017 3:10 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
A Look Back at the Biggest Brewers Trade Deadline Deals
MLB’s non-waiver trade deadline was moved back from June 15 to the end of July in 1986, so the current system has been in place for 31 years now. During that time the Brewers have taken the opportunity to sell off assets at the last minute ... more
Jul 31, 2017 9:54 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments
The Great Milwaukee Oil Spill of 1975: When 60,000 Gallons Were Dumped in Milwaukee Bay
There has been a lot of pollution dumped into Lake Michiganover the years, but one surprising such incident occurred in 1975, when one ofthe worst oil spills to ever occur on the Great Lakes fouled a huge stretch ofwater just off the sho.. more
Jul 24, 2017 3:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
The 1983 Brewers are Easily the Most Disappointing Team in Franchise History
No matter how the Brewers finish this year, it would not befair to classify 2017 as a genuinely disappointing season. Like 2014, when theBrewers were an out-of-nowhere contender that ran out of gas down the stretch,this year’s club has far.. more
Jul 24, 2017 2:48 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The Day Uecker Took Koufax Deep
The truth is, Uke wasn’t always as terrible as he’d like us to believe. For instance, he clubbed a home run off a three-time Cy Young award winner, Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax. more
Jul 24, 2017 10:59 AM Nick Olig Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments
Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear to Honor Fifth Anniversary with ‘Founder’s Day’
On Sunday, July 23, the Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear willcelebrate its fifth anniversary with its annual Founder’s Day event. Thecelebration has grown into a mini-festival, with an afternoon’s worth ofentertainment scheduled and a variety .. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:07 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
The 1976 Game-Winning Grand Slam that Wasn’t: When Billy Martin Shouted Down a Brewers’ Comeback Win
Don Money felt like he was going to hit one out. It was Saturday,April 10, 1976 and the Brewers trailed the Yankees 9-6. The Crew had jumped outto a 6-0 lead that afternoon, but Yankee rallies the seventh and ninth inningshad run up nine u.. more
Jul 17, 2017 3:18 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Author Chris Zantow On His Upcoming Milwaukee Brewers History Book
Madison writerChris Zantow is in the final stages of writing a book on Bud Selig’s fight tobring baseball back to Milwaukee and the history of the team that was theresult of his passions, tentatively titled BudSelig and the Brewers . A .. more
Jul 10, 2017 3:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE 1 Comments
The 1996 Brewers Scored Runs (and Lost Games) at a Historic Clip
At the mid-way point in the 2017 season, the Brewers heldfirst place with a 42-39 record. This marks the fifth time they have been infirst place at the midway point of the season and, oddly enough, all five ofthose season have occurred since.. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
A Fatal Fourth: A ‘Milwaukee Mayhem’ Story
In honor of the Fourth of July, What Made Milwaukee FamousPresents a story from Matthew J. Prigge’s Milwaukee Mayhem about an 1880tragedy that stained that year’s Independence Day celebration.Mary Van Avery had been employed at the Hanl.. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:10 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Milwaukee’s Hardest Working Boat: The Harbor Seagull
The Harbor Seagull goes unnoticed by most Milwaukeeans today,docked near the Lafarge Cement Company’s silo and Kaszubes Park on JonesIsland. You can’t see it from any but the loneliest streets in the area and,even by boat, it’s not nearl.. more
Jun 27, 2017 4:02 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Forty-Eight Years Ago, Milwaukee Got a Preview of its Home Team-to-Be
As the crowd of over 16,000 settled in for a night ofbaseball between two struggling teams on a warm June night in Milwaukee, a goodportion of the fans in attendance felt as though they were watching theirhometown team-to-be. It was 1969, th.. more
Jun 26, 2017 2:40 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
The Chippewa: Biography of a Wisconsin Waterway (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Richard D. Cornell
The Chippewa: Biography of a Wisconsin Waterway, by Richard D. Cornell is a descriptively written travelogue grounded in history and observation. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:28 PM David Luhrssen Books
Newcomers Coming Big for the Brewers: 2017’s Crop of First-time Brewers Could be a Historic One
The unlikely success of the Brewers this season has been inlarge part the result of big contributions from players new to Milwaukee. Whilethe impact of rookies like Lewis Brinson, Josh Hader and Brett Phillips willlikely determine if the C.. more
Jun 12, 2017 3:04 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
‘The Last Place:’ A Day at the City ‘Dead House,’ 1891
“The dead house is about the last place people want to visit," the Milwaukee Journal wrote in 1891. “Living or dead." The line was from a hybrid investigatory/exploitation piece the paper ran on the sorrowful scenes at the little ci.. more
Jun 5, 2017 3:38 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous