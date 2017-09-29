RSS

DestinationCasablanca.jpg

In her new book, Destination Casablanca, Meredith Hindley explores the real city behind the classic film. more

Sep 29, 2017 11:05 AM I Hate Hollywood

grant.widea.jpg

Five new books focus on the United States' past and present. more

Sep 27, 2017 12:00 AM Books

milwaukeeontap.jpg.jpe

Local historian John Gurda will give a lively look back at thebeverage that made Milwaukee famous on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at theNorth Point Lighthouse museum gallery (2650 N. Wahl Ave.). To celebrateOktoberfest, the lighthou.. more

Sep 18, 2017 6:27 PM Around MKE

gimbelstower.jpg.jpe

On the afternoon of Wednesday, April 26, 1922, the handful of radio owners in Milwaukee could have set their dials to 360 and heard the very first commercial radio broadcast in city history. “This is WAAK," the maiden broadcast declared in.. more

Aug 21, 2017 6:33 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

wegman.jpg.jpe

The future looks bright for the Brewers right now, thanks inlarge part to a number of breakout seasons from players who were not exactlyexpected to break out. For players like Jimmy Nelson, Chase Anderson and TravisShaw, the expectations wil.. more

Aug 21, 2017 5:42 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

horses.jpg.jpe

As work progresses on the new Milwaukee streetcar, it isworth remembering that Milwaukee’s very first streetcar began shuttling peoplearound the city some 157 years ago. The very first lines were drawn by horsesand, given the various remin.. more

Aug 14, 2017 3:10 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

zackgreinke2.jpg.jpe

Joshua Mayer (Flickr CC)

MLB’s non-waiver trade deadline was moved back from June 15 to the end of July in 1986, so the current system has been in place for 31 years now. During that time the Brewers have taken the opportunity to sell off assets at the last minute ... more

Jul 31, 2017 9:54 AM Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments

hannah.jpg.jpe

There has been a lot of pollution dumped into Lake Michiganover the years, but one surprising such incident occurred in 1975, when one ofthe worst oil spills to ever occur on the Great Lakes fouled a huge stretch ofwater just off the sho.. more

Jul 24, 2017 3:15 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

83brewers.jpg.jpe

No matter how the Brewers finish this year, it would not befair to classify 2017 as a genuinely disappointing season. Like 2014, when theBrewers were an out-of-nowhere contender that ran out of gas down the stretch,this year’s club has far.. more

Jul 24, 2017 2:48 PM Brew Crew Confidential

bobueckercard.jpg.jpe

The truth is, Uke wasn’t always as terrible as he’d like us to believe. For instance, he clubbed a home run off a three-time Cy Young award winner, Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax. more

Jul 24, 2017 10:59 AM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

founder.jpg.jpe

On Sunday, July 23, the Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear willcelebrate its fifth anniversary with its annual Founder’s Day event. Thecelebration has grown into a mini-festival, with an afternoon’s worth ofentertainment scheduled and a variety .. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:07 PM Around MKE

donmoney.jpg.jpe

Don Money felt like he was going to hit one out. It was Saturday,April 10, 1976 and the Brewers trailed the Yankees 9-6. The Crew had jumped outto a 6-0 lead that afternoon, but Yankee rallies the seventh and ninth inningshad run up nine u.. more

Jul 17, 2017 3:18 PM Brew Crew Confidential

selig.jpg.jpe

Madison writerChris Zantow is in the final stages of writing a book on Bud Selig’s fight tobring baseball back to Milwaukee and the history of the team that was theresult of his passions, tentatively titled BudSelig and the Brewers . A .. more

Jul 10, 2017 3:40 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

jaha.jpg.jpe

At the mid-way point in the 2017 season, the Brewers heldfirst place with a 42-39 record. This marks the fifth time they have been infirst place at the midway point of the season and, oddly enough, all five ofthose season have occurred since.. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:15 PM Brew Crew Confidential

river.jpg.jpe

In honor of the Fourth of July, What Made Milwaukee FamousPresents a story from Matthew J. Prigge’s Milwaukee Mayhem about an 1880tragedy that stained that year’s Independence Day celebration.Mary Van Avery had been employed at the Hanl.. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:10 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

seagull.jpg.jpe

The Harbor Seagull goes unnoticed by most Milwaukeeans today,docked near the Lafarge Cement Company’s silo and Kaszubes Park on JonesIsland. You can’t see it from any but the loneliest streets in the area and,even by boat, it’s not nearl.. more

Jun 27, 2017 4:02 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

pilots.jpg.jpe

As the crowd of over 16,000 settled in for a night ofbaseball between two struggling teams on a warm June night in Milwaukee, a goodportion of the fans in attendance felt as though they were watching theirhometown team-to-be. It was 1969, th.. more

Jun 26, 2017 2:40 PM Brew Crew Confidential

the-chippewa-book.jpg.jpe

The Chippewa: Biography of a Wisconsin Waterway, by Richard D. Cornell is a descriptively written travelogue grounded in history and observation. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:28 PM Books

sogard.jpg.jpe

The unlikely success of the Brewers this season has been inlarge part the result of big contributions from players new to Milwaukee. Whilethe impact of rookies like Lewis Brinson, Josh Hader and Brett Phillips willlikely determine if the C.. more

Jun 12, 2017 3:04 PM Brew Crew Confidential

husband.jpg.jpe

“The dead house is about the last place people want to visit," the Milwaukee Journal wrote in 1891. “Living or dead." The line was from a hybrid investigatory/exploitation piece the paper ran on the sorrowful scenes at the little ci.. more

Jun 5, 2017 3:38 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

