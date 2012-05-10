RSS
Hitting
Ouch! This Wasn't in the Plan
Everything seemed to come in threes for the Brewers on the trip that ended Sunday night, and most of it was bad. In three stops—St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco—there were three wins, three missed chances to take the rubber game and... more
May 10, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Codebreaker Moves the Crowd
The worst thing about South By Southwest is seeing so many bands get eaten alive on stage. For every sleeper group that plays to a huge, adoring crowd, there’s two playing to mostly empty rooms. It’s a common trap, but one that Milwaukee’s Codebre.. more
Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
