Hiv/Aids
Hate on the Supreme Court
The vitriol Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and candidate Rebecca Bradley spewed as a college student at Marquette University in the early ’90s against LGBTQ and pro-abortion persons, along with her writings and track record since that time... more
Mar 15, 2016 2:31 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
CommonGround Ministry and Elena’s House Volunteers
Greater Milwaukee’s CommonGround Ministry was founded in 2000 by a team of individuals associated with the St. Camillus HIV/AIDS Ministry. more
Sep 1, 2015 8:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: ACT Ride 12 Volunteers
Founded in 2003, the ACT Ride is a four-day, 300-mile charity bike ride to raise money for and awareness about the nonprofit AIDS Network. The funds raised by the event are targeted to the more
Jun 27, 2014 3:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: One Heartland Volunteers
One Heartland (Milwaukee office, 500 W. Silver Spring Drive, Suite K-200, Glendale), founded by Neil Willenson in 1993 when he was a UW-Madison student, works with youth and families that more
Oct 3, 2013 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
What Really Makes Chelsea Clinton Run (But Not for Public Office)
To discover what Chelsea Clinton is doing with her life—and why—shouldn’t pose much of a challenge to any reasonably industrious journalist. In recent months, after all, she has stepped into more
Aug 19, 2013 6:06 PM Joe Conason News Features