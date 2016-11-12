Hms Pinafore

RSS

Nov 12, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

14725662_10155386954749502_7330832326628602177_n.jpg.jpe

It’s probably going to be Hillary. I mean it’s DEFINITELY probably going to be Hillary. When analysis from certain sources start saying things like, “obviously people still have to vote, but...” it’s more or less set. It’s historic, yes. .. more

Oct 22, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

History in Wisconsin has quite a few strange dichotomies. In the first half of the 1950s, a senator from Appleton led a Communist witch hunt. As Joseph McCarthy’s Red and Lavender Scares were being conducted,  Milwaukee city government was h.. more

Oct 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

shapingsound.jpg.jpe

Under the Artistic Direction of Emmy-Award winningchoreographer Travis Wall, and co-created with Nick Lazzarini, Teddy Foranceand Kyle Robinson, “Shaping Sound” is an electrifying mash-up of dance stylesand musical genres brought full.. more

Oct 12, 2016 7:11 PM Around MKE

sugrcoverphoto.jpg.jpe

It seems as though there is a new bar, restaurant, concertor happening springing up in Milwaukee every night. With the rapid pace atwhich the Cream City moves it’s nearly impossible to keep up with every development,but a new app created by a .. more

Sep 26, 2016 3:20 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

you cant take it with you.jpg.jpe

Two families meet in a dizzyingly comic play from 1936 as Windfall Theatre brings Kaufman and Hart’s  You Can’t Take It With You to the intimate stage at Village Church Arts. The show, which features an impressive cast of local talent preced.. more

Sep 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

events_basilicaofstjosaphat.jpg.jpe

Basilica of St. Josaphat / Via Wikimedia

The Basilica of St. Josaphat will be open both Saturday,Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1-5 p.m. duringDoors Open Milwaukee. Tours will offer visitors an inside look at the historicMilwaukee Landmark as wel.. more

Sep 16, 2016 3:51 PM Around MKE

daywithoutmexican.jpg.jpe

Immigration rights organization Voces De La Frontera willhost a screening of A Day Without aMexican on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Urban Harvest Brewing Company (1024 S. 5thSt.) The 2004 satire directed by Sergio Arau and starring.. more

Sep 15, 2016 5:18 PM Around MKE

blogimage13302.jpe

In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more

Dec 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13234.jpe

blogimage13224.jpe

blogimage13211.jpe

blogimage13154.jpe

blogimage13136.jpe

blogimage13126.jpe

blogimage13118.jpe

