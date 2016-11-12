Hms Pinafore
Glass Menagerie Auditions
Nov 12, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Victory for Victoria with Milwaukee Opera Theatre
It’s probably going to be Hillary. I mean it’s DEFINITELY probably going to be Hillary. When analysis from certain sources start saying things like, “obviously people still have to vote, but...” it’s more or less set. It’s historic, yes. .. more
Oct 22, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee History and Sullivan without Gilbert
History in Wisconsin has quite a few strange dichotomies. In the first half of the 1950s, a senator from Appleton led a Communist witch hunt. As Joseph McCarthy’s Red and Lavender Scares were being conducted, Milwaukee city government was h.. more
Oct 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Travis Wall’s ‘Shaping Sound’ Comes to Milwaukee Theatre
Under the Artistic Direction of Emmy-Award winningchoreographer Travis Wall, and co-created with Nick Lazzarini, Teddy Foranceand Kyle Robinson, “Shaping Sound” is an electrifying mash-up of dance stylesand musical genres brought full.. more
Oct 12, 2016 7:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Sugr Wants to be Your Guide to Milwaukee
It seems as though there is a new bar, restaurant, concertor happening springing up in Milwaukee every night. With the rapid pace atwhich the Cream City moves it’s nearly impossible to keep up with every development,but a new app created by a .. more
Sep 26, 2016 3:20 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
You Can’t Take It With You Opens at Windfall This Coming Weekend
Two families meet in a dizzyingly comic play from 1936 as Windfall Theatre brings Kaufman and Hart’s You Can’t Take It With You to the intimate stage at Village Church Arts. The show, which features an impressive cast of local talent preced.. more
Sep 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Basilica of St. Josaphat to Open for Doors Open Milwaukee
The Basilica of St. Josaphat will be open both Saturday,Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 1-5 p.m. duringDoors Open Milwaukee. Tours will offer visitors an inside look at the historicMilwaukee Landmark as wel.. more
Sep 16, 2016 3:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Voces De La Frontera to Host Film Screening Fundraiser
Immigration rights organization Voces De La Frontera willhost a screening of A Day Without aMexican on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Urban Harvest Brewing Company (1024 S. 5thSt.) The 2004 satire directed by Sergio Arau and starring.. more
Sep 15, 2016 5:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
HMS Pinafore
In 1878 Arthur Sullivan and W.S. Gilbert toured the deck of HMS Victory , taking copious notes regarding the layout of the ship. Such attention to detail would become typical of the team’s working relationship. Their tour inspired the more
Dec 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
