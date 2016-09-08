RSS

Hoan Bridge

It has become oneof Milwaukee ’s most recognizable landmarks, butfor several years it seemed as though the Hoan Bridge would come to symbolize nothingmore than a monumental failure and one the worst ideas in the Cream City ’shistory. Many st.. more

Sep 8, 2016 8:41 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

The joke goes something like this: “Why do the Germans have a word for ‘doppelgänger?’ Is that a problem over there or something?” Why would any culture would need a word to describe when two strangers look identical to each other? Rega.. more

Mar 15, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) will complete the traffic switch for thesecond stage of construction on the I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge projectbeginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. It will be completed by 8 a.m. Saturday,.. more

Dec 18, 2014 4:53 PM Around MKE 2 Comments

Drivers heading north on the Hoan Bridge can catch a wonderful view of Downtown Milwaukee. The Hoan Bridge—located on Interstate 794—begins at the southeastern portion of Downtown and ends at the Port of Milwaukee... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Klassik is one of Milwaukee's most imaginative young rappers and beatsmiths, drawing zealously from jazz, electronica, old-school hip-hop and '90s R&amp;B with an unusually sharp sense of composition. The producer has been fairly prolific over the.. more

Jan 3, 2012 7:00 PM On Music

The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Manitoba Moose tonight at 7 p.m. more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Despite the best efforts of narrow-minded bureaucrats to tear it down, the Hoan Bridge is priceless for residents of Bay View and south lakeshore communities—an easy link to Downtown and the freeway system. Aside from its utility, the Hoan’... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap-up their series against the New York Mets this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

May 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Hoan Bridge is seen as a lifelineto the South Shore communities, providing a quick and easy commute thatconnects Downtown businesses with workers and the airport. ,News Features more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

