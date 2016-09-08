Hoan Bridge
Bridge to Nowhere! A Brief History of the Hoan Bridge, Part I.
It has become oneof Milwaukee ’s most recognizable landmarks, butfor several years it seemed as though the Hoan Bridge would come to symbolize nothingmore than a monumental failure and one the worst ideas in the Cream City ’shistory. Many st.. more
Sep 8, 2016 8:41 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Free Doppelgänger in Waukesha
The joke goes something like this: “Why do the Germans have a word for ‘doppelgänger?’ Is that a problem over there or something?” Why would any culture would need a word to describe when two strangers look identical to each other? Rega.. more
Mar 15, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge Project Reaches Halfway Point
The WisconsinDepartment of Transportation (WisDOT) will complete the traffic switch for thesecond stage of construction on the I-794 Lake Freeway/Hoan Bridge projectbeginning at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 19. It will be completed by 8 a.m. Saturday,.. more
Dec 18, 2014 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 2 Comments
A Bridge to Nowhere?
Drivers heading north on the Hoan Bridge can catch a wonderful view of Downtown Milwaukee. The Hoan Bridge—located on Interstate 794—begins at the southeastern portion of Downtown and ends at the Port of Milwaukee... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Erin TerBeek Around MKE 1 Comments
Klassik and ¡OYE! Share a Mixtape Sampler
Klassik is one of Milwaukee's most imaginative young rappers and beatsmiths, drawing zealously from jazz, electronica, old-school hip-hop and '90s R&B with an unusually sharp sense of composition. The producer has been fairly prolific over the.. more
Jan 3, 2012 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Admirals vs. Moose
The Milwaukee Admirals take on the Manitoba Moose tonight at 7 p.m. more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Hoan Bridge
Despite the best efforts of narrow-minded bureaucrats to tear it down, the Hoan Bridge is priceless for residents of Bay View and south lakeshore communities—an easy link to Downtown and the freeway system. Aside from its utility, the Hoan’... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Brewers vs. Mets
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap-up their series against the New York Mets this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
May 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Future of the Hoan Bridge
The Hoan Bridge is seen as a lifelineto the South Shore communities, providing a quick and easy commute thatconnects Downtown businesses with workers and the airport. ,News Features more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments