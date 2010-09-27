Hobey
Geoffrion to start season with Admirals
AP writer Colin Fly noted on Twitter today that the Predators sent Blake Geoffrion to Milwaukee and that he will be with the team when training camp opens. more
Sep 27, 2010 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Jamie McBain: Top 10 Hobey Baker Finalist, leaving the Badgers
I'm super behind on this - so much so that I didn't even see the news over the weekend and thought I was on the ball and told the boyfriend on like Tuesday and he thought there was new news because I asked if he'd heard. Ouch.That being said, cong.. more
Mar 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Too-Much-Information Age
Most of us never get to work inside a think tank. Michael Zimmer, assistant professor at UW-Milwaukee’s School of Information Studies, has enjoyed that rare opportunity. The though,Off the Cuff more
Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Yolanda White Off the Cuff