Playing The Field: Ashley Birdsall
After bulking up in the gym, UW-Superior graduate Ashley Birdsall returned to the hockey rink, where she's giving it her all.
Aug 3, 2015 11:00 AM Nicole Haase
Playing the Field: Nicole Unsworth
A fierce, focused player on the ice, Nicolet sophomore Nicole Unsworth has the tendencies of a natural leader.
Apr 10, 2015 2:10 PM Nicole Haase
Playing the Field: Meghan Duggan
Captain of the U.S. women's Olympic hockey team Meghan Duggan speaks on the importance of having women role models.
Feb 5, 2015 11:40 AM Nicole Haase
Playing The Field: Synovia Youngblood
Synovia Youngblood, herself a successful volleyball player at the University of Southern California in her college days, has two daughters currently playing Division I field hockey.
Oct 16, 2014 12:00 AM Nicole Haase
Milwaukee Admirals 2013-2014 Season Preview: Looking to Build on a Solid Year
With the Brewers failing to reach the post season, the Bucks yet to begin their unabashed rebuilding campaign, the Badgers likely already ousted from Rose Bowl contention, Marquette basketball stil,Sports
Oct 3, 2013 11:27 AM Tyler Maas
Hockey City Classic ticket info released
No one knows why it's called the Hockey City Classic - Chicago is best known for it's bandwagon Blackhawks fans - but regardless, on Sunday, February 17, the Wisconsin men's hockey team will be playing Minnesota in the second game of a double-head..
Sep 1, 2012 1:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff
Former Badger Kyle Turris 5 year, $17.5 million extension with Ottawa
Former Badger hockey players were much in the news this off-season, as both Justin Schultz and Ryan Suter's eventual whereabouts were the subject of much (MUCH) internet banter.Ottawa decided to opt out of such a situation with Kyle Turris by sig..
Aug 31, 2012 1:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff
Schutlz-watch 2012 comes to an end; Burish, Street sign deals
Lots of former Badger hockey player news this weekend.We've followed the path of former-Badger and Hobey Baker finalist Justin Schultz, who opted to become a free agent before ever playing a professional game.The Schultz situation was unusual, b..
Jul 2, 2012 1:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff
Badger Jake McCabe, future Badger Nic Kerdiles taken early in 2nd round of NHL draft
Incoming freshman Nic Kerdiles was selected in the second round (36th overall) by his hometown Anaheim Ducks this morning.Kerdiles had hoped to be a first round draft pick, but I imagine being able to play at home will make up for sliding down a ..
Jun 23, 2012 2:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff
Update on Badger Justin Schultz
Chuck Schwartz over at Bucky's 5th Quarter has some interesting quotes from the brass of the Ducks during an Anaheim fan day about former Badger Justin Schultz.Schultz has reportedly signed his papers to leave UW after his junior year. He was dra..
Jun 11, 2012 1:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff
Badger men's 2012-2013 schedule released
The Wisconsin Badger men's hockey team will celebrate it's 50th season of the modern era this season - it will also be their last as a member of the WCHA.And those aren't the only historic parts of the season.They open up in Green Bay against br..
May 24, 2012 7:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff
Some Things Seem Erie-ly Familiar
With Frank in New York visiting family, only one of the Observers had a firsthand look at another rough week for the Brewers. But some familiar sights appeared along the road back East...
May 22, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines
Can Football Keep Taking These Hits?
Next week the dizzying coverage of the NFL draft will remind us that whatever the season, football is the No. 1 professional sport in America. But the NFL is facing a crisis created by the nature of the sport...
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines
NHL taking an interest in women's hockey
The Globe and Mail in Toronto had an interesting article highlighting the increased interest the NHL is showing in women's hockey.The Women's World Championship is currently taking place in Burlington, VT and the women's Frozen Four was less than..
Apr 9, 2012 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff
Brianna Decker wins Patty Kazmaier Award
Brianna Decker became Wisconsin's fourth winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award yesterday, joining Sara Bauer, Jessie Vetter and Meghan Duggan.The Patty Kaz is giving to the top women's hockey player in the country and the win is just the topper to a..
Mar 18, 2012 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff
Badger women's hockey wins National Semi-Final, plays for National Championship
The Badger womens hockey team was dominant in the National Semifinal Friday night as they beat Boston College 6-2 to advance to the National Championship game Sunday at 5 pm.The National Championship game will be available via webcast on NCAA.com..
Mar 18, 2012 7:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff
Badger women's hockey headed to Frozen Four
The Badger women's hockey team defeated Mercyhurst at home in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament on Saturday night to advance to the Frozen Four in Duluth next weekend.Sadly, just 2,946 fans watched the women win. I'd have killed to be ther..
Mar 12, 2012 2:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff
Badgers' Brianna Decker Named Top 3 Patty Kaz finalist
Junior forward Brianna Decker was named a Patty Kazmaier Award Top 3 Finalist this week. She is joined by Jocelyne Lamoureux of North Dakota and Florence Schelling of Northeastern University.Decker leads the nation in goals, with 36, while Lamour..
Mar 9, 2012 11:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff
Knight, Decker Patty Kaz Top 10 Finalists
The list of of Patty Kazmaier finalists was narrowed down to 10 today and two Badgers made the list.Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker are both named to the Top 10 list.This is Hilary's third time on the Top 10 list.Despite the fact that her seni..
Mar 1, 2012 6:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff
Geoffrion called by Habs, will honor family with number
It took just 10 days for Blake Geoffrion to get called up from AHL Hamilton to his NHL parent-club Montreal.You'll remember that Blake, when he skates for the Canadiens, will become a fourth-generation Hab.Both great-grandfather Howie Morentz's ..
Feb 28, 2012 4:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff