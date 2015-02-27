RSS

Holey Moley

aroundmke_holymolymillerpark.jpg.jpe

Photo by Rachel Buth

Holey Moley Coffee & Doughnuts is bringing together baseball and glazed goodness! Next time you catch a game at Miller Park, delicious coffee and fresh-made doughnuts will be at your #1 foam fingertips. This is Holey Moley’s second location and fa.. more

Feb 27, 2015 8:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

holymoly2.jpg.jpe

Doughnuts bring to mind the dayswhen my brother and I would quickly devour the first pastry dad would buy usand then, our sweet tooth not quite satiated, ask for another. I fondly rememberthe sweet, delicious Bavarian cream, chocolate and fruit.. more

Aug 19, 2014 2:17 PM Around MKE

holymoley.jpg.jpe

It’s hard to miss the symbolism in Holey Moley Coffee kknd Doughnuts opening in the former Milwaukee Cupcake Company location at 316 N. Milwaukee St. When one pastry fad tapers, there’s always another to take its place. Opened in July to l... more

Aug 14, 2014 1:27 AM Dining Preview

blogimage11315.jpe

With Thriller, Nelson George views the significance of Michael Jackson in light of his best-selling album, perhaps the last long player with the capacity to define an era. A veteran R&B reporter, George chronicled Jackson’s ascent from star... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES