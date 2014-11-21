Holiday Folk Fair International
‘Edible Milwaukee’ at Holiday Folk Fair International
Helping to sponsor HolidayFolk Fair International’s Cooking Stage for the second year in a row, Edible Milwaukee magazineis excited to feature three sessions with four incredible chefs on Nov. 22.At noon, meet executive chef of Watertown’s Har.. more
Nov 21, 2014 4:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Holiday Folk Fair Features an Array of Cultures
The HolidayFolk Fair International’s 2014 theme is “Celebrate the Culture of theArtisan”—a very apt description, considering that 53 ethnics groups from aroundthe world will feature their food, art, music and dance heritages withsoutheaster.. more
Nov 18, 2014 8:45 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
News of the Weird
Albert Bailey, 27, and a 16-year-old buddy were charged in the robbery of a People's United Bank in Fairfield, Conn., in March, after they made it much too easy for police by calling the bank beforehand and demanding that money be set aside... more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Antiseen w/ Cry Coyote and Joe Buck @ Mad Planet
Antiseen, a brutal punk band from South Carolina, has poured literal sweat and blood onstage for 27 years, rampaging through songs about wrestling, Taco Bell and talk shows, showing little political correctness in their southern-fried punk-... more
May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews