Holiday Gifts
Affordable Holiday Surprises@ MAM
Unwrapping a gift from an art museum store can be a surprisingly thoughtful surprise at the holidays, and also supports the museums, especially the Milwaukee Art Museum's mission. A doubly good reason to consider visiting their gift shop whe.. more
Dec 13, 2010 3:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Mike Fredrickson
A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys, before launching a quiet solo career at the beginning of the decade. His talents caught the at... more
Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Melissa Czarnik
Melissa Czarnik’s first forays with rap were freestyling at high school and college parties, where she’d sometimes do battle with unwitting male opponents when one of their boasts struck her as ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Going Local for the Holidays
’Tisthe season for your calorie count to skyrocket. What better way to feeltruly a The Wall Street Journal ,Cover Story more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Mary Bergin Around MKE 2 Comments
Gifts@the MAM: 12 Under $25.00
Everyone may have holiday festivities on their minds, including buying gifts for loved ones or thank you gifts for those who have shown any kindness or thoughtfulness, or to bring to a seasonal party. The Milwaukee Art Museum rises to the challen.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Quasi-Dueling Producers
As mentioned before, there are a lot of shows opening this weekend. Trying to figure out a pattern to openings in the Milwaukee theatre season can be a strange kind of Rorschach test. I’m not quite sure of what it says about the local theatre com.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater