RSS

Holiday Gifts

Unwrapping a gift from an art museum store can be a surprisingly thoughtful surprise at the holidays, and also supports the museums, especially the Milwaukee Art Museum's mission.  A doubly good reason to consider visiting their gift shop whe.. more

Dec 13, 2010 3:16 PM Visual Arts

blogimage6164.jpe

A longtime fixture of the Milwaukee music scene, roots-rocker Mike Fredrickson clocked time with two cult bands, The Spanic Boys and The Mosleys, before launching a quiet solo career at the beginning of the decade. His talents caught the at... more

Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4655.jpe

Melissa Czarnik’s first forays with rap were freestyling at high school and college parties, where she’d sometimes do battle with unwitting male opponents when one of their boasts struck her as ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 28, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4547.jpe

’Tisthe season for your calorie count to skyrocket. What better way to feeltruly a The Wall Street Journal ,Cover Story more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

Everyone may have holiday festivities on their minds, including buying gifts for loved ones or thank you gifts for those who have shown any kindness or thoughtfulness, or to bring to a seasonal party.  The Milwaukee Art Museum rises to the challen.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Visual Arts

As mentioned before, there are a lot of shows opening this weekend. Trying to figure out a pattern to openings in the Milwaukee theatre season can be a strange kind of Rorschach test. I’m not quite sure of what it says about the local theatre com.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES