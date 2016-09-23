Holiday Lights
Discover New Bars and Spirits During Milwaukee Cocktail Week
Milwaukee Cocktail Week kicks off Monday, September 26th.The annual event is made up of a week-long series of tastings, cocktail dinnersand special cocktail menus available at bars and restaurants throughout thecity. It was founded by Brian Wes.. more
Add a little Milwaukee Magic to your holidays with the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival, going from November 18, 2010 until January 2, 2011. You'll find a whole lot of holiday spirit in Downtown Milwaukee. Aside from their 500,000 lights... more
Raheem DeVaughn Brings Cornel West Into the Bedroom
In the early ’70s Marvin Gaye released a pair of the R&B’s most revolutionary albums ever: 1971’s socially charged What’s Going On and 1973’s sexually liberated Let’s Get It On. There’s a reason they weren’t combined into a double album. .. more
Anyone who wished for a white Christmas must be feeling a little salty right now, but it looks like today should be clear enough for a quiet evening drive downtown to see the city’s dazzling Holiday L,Today in Milwaukee more
Marquette, Wisconsin underrated?
This guy says Marquette and Wisconsin are two of the most under the radar teams in college basketball today. (The Pomeroy rankings he refers to can be found here. The explanation of the rankings and the formula used to calculate them, is .. more
I heart Dan Fitzgerald
Seriously, not so much. In fact, I spend a lot of most games cursing Dan Fitzgerald and his poor shot selections. But tonight, he hit a three to ice a pretty turbulent game for Marquette.The final score was Marquette 61, Seton Hall 56 but Marquett.. more
If you’re looking for a free, family-friendly activity this evening,head downtown chiquangue ,Today in Milwaukee more
Miller Brewery's Holiday Light Show
Tonight and tomorrow night from 5 until 8 p.m. are your last chancesto view Miller’ and ,This Week in Milwaukee more
